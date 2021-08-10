Hoyer, Crow Statement on GAO Investigation Into January 6th Attacks

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD

-05 ) and Rep. Jason Crow (CO-06) released the following statement today regarding the Government Accountability Office (GAO)

report they requested on the GAO’s investigation into the January 6th attacks on the Capitol:

“January 6th was one of the darkest days of our democracy. In the aftermath, we’ve had to confront difficult truths about the unacceptable lack of preparation and coordination, as well as security failures. The GAO’s independent investigation will help Congress continue to gather the facts and make necessary changes to ensure the security of the Capitol. Today’s report makes it clear that confusion around the Department of Homeland Security’s process for designating certain events as ‘special events' led to a security plan that was insufficient to meet the potential threat. We look forward to GAO’s subsequent reports and implementing their recommendations.”

On January 7, 2021, Crow led 107 members in a letter to the GAO, demanding an investigation into the security failure in the January 6th attacks on the U.S. Capitol. In addition, Majority Leader Hoyer sent a follow-up letter also requesting this GAO report, and reiterating his interest in intelligence and answers regarding the events of January 6. The GAO investigation will produce three different reports. The first examines the Department of Homeland Security’s special event designations. The second and third reports will examine the information available through social media and the extent to which law enforcement and intelligence agencies acted on the information, and the role of intelligence sharing between state, local, and federal partners, respectively.