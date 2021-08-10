Star Florida State University Golfer Signs NIL Deal With Hometown Prep School
Brett Roberts partners with Xceed Preparatory Academy, a network of private schools with a flexible education model that supports elite athletes' schedules
To support a local kid while raising awareness of our school is not only a win-win, but very rewarding.”CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NCAA’s NIL ruling in early July not only empowered college athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness, but also enabled organizations of all sizes to support athletes who aligned with their brand, goals and vision.
— Brent Goldman, Ed.D., Founder and CEO of Xceed Preparatory Academy
Xceed Preparatory Academy, an accredited, private middle and high school with four campuses in Florida, including one in Coral Springs, quickly focused on hometown star golfer, Brett Roberts, a Florida State University incoming sophomore, as a potential brand ambassador last month.
“Brett truly embodies the characteristics of Xceed students,” said Brent Goldman, Ed.D., CEO and co-founder of Xceed Preparatory Academy. “Our students are hard-working and driven yet care about those around them—they are like a team. They are real changemakers and from what we’ve seen of Brett, he would have fit in perfectly on our campus.”
Roberts had a stellar freshman year at Florida State and was named to the 2021 All-ACC, Golf Coaches Association of America All-Freshman and PING Southeast Regional Teams, and both Golfweek and PING named him Honorable Mention All-American. He is a Sport Management major and, although he didn’t attend Xceed, he was interested in partnering with the school because of its forward-thinking, personalized educational model that supports the goals—and schedules—of elite athletes.
“Although I had a great experience at my high school, I wish I would have known about Xceed,” Roberts shared. “When you’re competing nationally or internationally, it can be difficult as a student to miss even just one day of classes. At Xceed, student-athletes can work ahead before competitions, do their work between training sessions and not be penalized for coming to campus later in the day or leaving early for practice. Not compromising education while training and competing at the highest levels of competition just makes sense.”
“Our unique hybrid model, which allows students to study at their own pace, come to campus at times most convenient for them and work one-on-one with their teachers, has attracted many elite athletes over the last few years,” added Goldman. “From twin Formula 3 drivers who spent most of their high school careers in Europe to a top show jumper from Norway to star sibling tennis players from Canada, student-athletes appreciate our model and our understanding and supportive teachers. I’m thrilled a top college athlete like Brett gets it.”
Although the terms of the agreement, brokered by attorney Darren Heitner, are not publicly disclosed, as an Xceed brand ambassador, Roberts will share his thoughts about the school and its model to his followers via social media over the course of the upcoming academic year. Goldman, a former educator in both public and private schools, feels a sense of pride to be able to help a local college student from Coral Springs.
“Regardless of their scholarship or financial situations, collegiate athletes still have expenses they have to cover, whether it’s for off-season training or equipment,” Goldman explained. “To support a local kid who I’m sure will continue to find success in his golf career, while raising awareness of our school, is not only a win-win, but very rewarding.”
To learn more about Xceed Preparatory Academy, please visit xceedprep.org. Follow along with Brett on Instagram at @_brett_roberts.
ABOUT XCEED PREPARATORY ACADEMY
Xceed Preparatory Academy is a Cognia-accredited network of private schools serving grades 6-12. The Xceed model provides personalization, online curriculum, flexible schedules and attentive in-person academic staff preparing students for college and beyond. Each day is designed to meet the learning needs and interests of each student in a safe and supportive learning environment.
Xceed Preparatory Academy’s Florida campuses are in Coral Springs, Kendall/Pinecrest and Weston, and within the Xceed DME Academy in Daytona Beach. Its fifth location is opening in Atlanta in the Overtime Elite (OTE) Academy in August 2021.
