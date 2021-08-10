Submit Release
News Search

There were 587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,462 in the last 365 days.

H2-CCS Network Captures Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Sequestration Opportunities

Identifying the Trillions in Spending

After talking to industry experts, the hydrogen generation and carbon capture sequestration market growth will be bigger than the shale plays”
— Joe Barone, President & Founder, Shale Directories

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The energy industry is experiencing radical change as companies adjust business models to address climate change, emissions and ESG. New startups are emerging creating niches that are becoming billion-dollar market segments overnight. These are all coalescing with the federal government, Wall Street and environmentalists around hydrogen generation and carbon capture sequestration. The formula results in in trillions of dollars in spending over the next decades.

Many companies are wondering how they can tap into this burgeoning spending opportunities. The answer is The H2-CCS Network. The Network was created to provide the latest, most comprehensive information on the developments in hydrogen generation and carbon capture sequestration.

In addition to providing latest information, the businesses that join the network will benefit from the Network’s proprietary newsletter and monthly marketing calls with the H2-CSS Network principals.

The Network was founded by Joe Barone, President and Founder, Shale Directories and Tom Gellrich, CEO, TopLine Analytics. Shale Directories founded in 2009 is the #1 online directory serving the oil and gas industry in the Appalachian Basin, the Permian and Eagle Ford Shale plays. Additionally, Shale Directories has been producing six conferences a year presenting the latest information focused upstream, midstream, downstream and underground storage. “After talking to industry experts, the hydrogen generation and carbon capture sequestration market growth will be bigger than the shale plays,” stated Joe Barone, President & Founder, Shale Directotries.

Tom Gellrich, CEO TopLine Analytics, is world recognized petrochemical industry consultant. Gellrich’s career includes positions at ExxonMobil, TOTAL, and Elemica. He has worked on broad range of projects for global petrochemical companies, and the financial community. Gellrich’s insights will be very valuable to company’s receiving the H2-CCS Network newsletter and he participates in the monthly marketing calls. “The ground floor is now; first movers are aggressively staking out positions.”

Barone and Gellrich are encouraging businesses to jump into these markets now. The growth will be exponential. They want companies to get in early to build experience and credentials for the sustained growth the industries will experience over the next decades.

Joe Barone
Shale Directories
+1 610-764-1232
email us here

You just read:

H2-CCS Network Captures Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Sequestration Opportunities

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.