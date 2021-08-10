Your Doctors Online Has Launched Free Telemedicine Services Throughout Canada
Your Doctors Online is proving to be an authentic online doctors network making quality healthcare accessible and free of cost for people around Canada.
I believe in educating patients to prepare them for the right questions to ask when seeing their family practitioner or the emergency doctor. Your Doctors Online allows me to do just that.”MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telemedicine services has revolutionized Canadian health care and is here to stay.
— Dr Asim Cheema
Technology is transforming the world, and this can be seen in the healthcare industry as well. These advancements are changing the way people get treatments for their health problems, and Your Doctors Online is proving to be an authentic online doctors network making quality healthcare accessible and free of cost for people around Canada, especially during the pandemic.
The Canadian Health Care Sector Faced A Lot Of Challenges During The COVID-19 Pandemic.
The coronavirus pandemic has truly tested the healthcare systems of every country across the globe, and Canada is no exception. Hospitals and clinics have faced an unprecedented influx of patients and emergencies and left many unattended or put on long waiting lists.
In truth, the national healthcare system has been overwhelmed and overburdened long before the arrival of Covid19. A study by Fraser Institute, published in 2020, indicated that there was an average waiting time of over 22 long weeks between the initial checkup and the actual treatment. These numbers are simply staggering for a country that is known as one of the finest welfare states.
Masses Are Readily Adopting Telemedicine Services For Health Care Needs.
Fortunately for many waiting on those long and tedious lists, there has been the efficient alternative of Telemedicine. More and more people are switching to online expert consultation for their basic checkups and diagnosis.
A recent survey conducted by CMA (Canadian medical association) revealed that the satisfaction rate for virtual care services was 91%, as reported by the patients. There has been a 36 percent increase in virtual medical consulting sessions since the start of the pandemic. This clearly shows that telemedicine is not only popular but will become the norm for diagnosis and care in not so distant future.
Your Doctors Online Has Emerged As A Reliable 24/7 Online Doctor Consultation Service.
While hospitals are full and unsafe for general visits, people turn to reliable online options for their health-related concerns. Your Doctors Online is a credible name in the digital health industry, and its popularity has increased even more during the pandemic.
Your Doctors Online hosts a panel of some great physicians who are experts in their respective fields of medicine. They are providing round-the-clock medical assistance to patients in Canada. With its huge network and a remarkable team of doctors, the online application has made a name for itself in the medical industry.
“Canadian Telemedicine services have gone through changes due to combination of healthcare with technologies. At Your Doctors Online, we believe that everyone has the right to connect with experienced doctors. And, for that, we are providing quality health care services to a large number of people. We are a HIPAA compliant organization with an experienced team of physicians dedicated to providing affordable healthcare services,” – Dr. Cheema, Chief Medical Officer at Your Doctors Online.
After Immense Success, Your Doctors Online Is Expanding Its Telemedicine Services Throughout Canada.
Your Doctors Online is currently operating in all major provinces and territories in Canada, including:
Alberta
British Columbia
Ontario
Manitoba
New Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador
Nova Scotia
Nunavut
Prince Edward Island
Saskatchewan
Northwest Territories
The 24-7 online physician consultations are readily available in all Ontario cities, including:
Burlington
Cambridge
Hamilton
Kingston
Windsor
Ottawa
Richmond Hall
Thunder Bay
Barrie
Niagara Falls
Brantford
Kitchener
Markham
Oshawa
Pembroke
Peterborough
Pickering
Waterloo
Guelph
London
Get Medical Assistance At the Right Time From The Comfort Of Your Home With Your Doctors Online.
The application is great for patients who find it difficult to go for regular clinical checkups or hesitate a hospital visit to avoid disease. Apart from being helpful for the patients, Your Doctors Online Canadian telehealth service is doing a great job in sharing the burden of a healthcare system that is already working way over its capacity. This not only helps the patients living in rural or remote areas, but it also saves millions of dollars in travel costs and time taken off from work for medical appointments.
Any Canadian citizen can consult with an online doctor for free using the Your Doctors Online application, anywhere at any time, if they have a valid health card. Additionally, they can also send photos and videos or do an audio/video consultation. Your Doctors Online aims to help Canadians get the right care at the right time and place according to the patient’s needs.
With the help of OHIP-covered Your Doctors Online services, you can rest well knowing you are connected to a doctor incessantly. Download Your Doctors Online through the Apple Store or the Google Play Store and get the expertise of an online physician at your fingertips.
Muhammad Bilal
Your Doctors Online
