"the partnership that we did with the company that powers this platform has given us the opportunity to accelerate this part of our business plan a hundred times over and then some in what"CHERRY HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sunset Channel expands to include over 505 TV Channels with over 80 live channels & news shows, including Fitness & Wellness stations, Music Channels, a Kidz Corner, Sports & Extreme Sports Channels, a World Discovery Network, popular TV Channels, unique Movie Channels and more…
Sunset has recently expanded its free TV service with many new & free live TV channels & shows, along with THREE (3) of its own TV stations with a different channel lineup every day and are all a part of its free movie, free TV and free Sport hub at Sunset TV. Viewers are now streaming from more than 505 channels, together with free access to live events, live shows, live news, news broadcasts, sporting events, music events and music channels, movies, TV shows, kid’s shows’, family-oriented style of programming and with all sorts of content geared for all walks of life. Sunset has also created various ‘TV Guide’s’ on its websites with the hope that it will make browsing through what are hundreds of channels a lot easier. Sunset is using the Internet, the Chromecast platform along with its channel at Roku as its main ways to broadcast its content around the world.
The expansion, includes 488 brand new channels added since Memorial Day, which would now seem to position Sunset to be mentioned in the same breath so to speak as other free video streaming services, including Pluto TV and XUMO. According to a press release on 2020 sent out by Roku, it was stated that ‘the former was acquired by Viacom (now ViacomCBS) in 2019 for $340 million, while XUMO was bought by Comcast for over $100 million.’
Sunset is working in partnership with companies such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO, Showtime and all major channels for its content and for its free channels that include content that’s released by these companies.
Also, Sunset had added any viable news station, news channel and news broadcast to its’ network, and plans on adding more this week. That includes a news channel with shows and live episodes from the Young Turks.
The full list of new channels includes is debuted on the Sunset TV this week and some of the channels include the Sunset Disney Channel, Mr. Bean Cartoon Channel, Ultimate Wildlife Collection, GoPro Channel, Be A Hero!, Warren Miller Channel, Electric Circus, Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, Hotel Hell, 21 Jumpstreet, Sundance Film Festival, Movie Central, V Movies, Popcorn Flix, Turner Classic Movies, Lifetime Channel, Red Bull Channel, Mediation & Yoga Channels, VICE TV, OMG Network, BET Africa, Fresh Lifestyle, FYI Television Network, FilmRise Television, WE tv, A&E TV, Outside TV, truTV, TLC Channel & again, boast to having hundreds more channels available all over the world.
Spanish-language channels include PAWS Patrol and its 24 hours live channel.
Sunset has been on the Roku Channel and part of that network and hub for many years and since its launch in and around 2016 and 2017. Initially, its focus was to deliver its own content and any Sunset Home Video product and movie on the Roku Channel and network, coupled with News headlines added daily. However, since June this year, Sunset has grown immensely to make available in a concise and organized way, a ton of free content that include TV show channels that give viewers the ability to watch their favorite TV show and Television sitcom from the first episode until the final epsiode. The network also now includes all viable news networks and broadcasts, sports channels and live sporting events and has many new live channels with new live shows and new live events every day.
Its viewership has already exceeded 4,169 people as of Monday, August 9th.
The head of Sunset, Don Lichterman says, “the partnership that we did with the company that powers this platform has given us the opportunity to accelerate this part of our business plan a hundred times over and then some in what were weeks.” He goes on to have said that “the station and its network not only grew ridiculously since the days after Memorial Day in May this year from where we had 18 channels then to now where we have more than 500 channels, we also very much have the plans to be adding more TV shows and more TV channels every week from now on”.
“All I care about right now is viability and providing up to date news while also being fully automated operations wise and to where all of this works like a machine,” said Don Lichterman in this statement. “The last few weeks have been about the systems. At the same time, I want content that is where we need to be to compete in this industry and I wanted that set up now almost as a basis before I then expand on that basis with our own...
SCA Entertainment & Media Company
SCA is made up of ELEVEN (11) entertainment companies and a non-profit organization that include the Sunset TV Network with over 500 Channels and a Roku Channel, a Radio Network with TWO (2) radio stations (JamFest & Live Jam 107) averaging over 387 listeners at a time and thousands of listeners every day, along with a Host Company (Sunset Host Co, Green Host Co & Radio Host Co). SCA’s Retail Division now has THREE (3) stores and outlets (The Vending Lot, Pro Merch & SuperStore) carrying over 66,000 products through its own e-commerce platform and at Wal-Mart, Amazon, Wish, more. The Media Division is made up of the Explore (Explore New Jersey) franchise, a Podcast (On the Rampage w/ Don Lichterman) at IHeart Radio, iTunes, Spotify and wherever you listen to your podcasts and a popular Blog at Bogger and the SCA music division is TWO (2) record labels (Sunset & SSM), a music supervision company (Sunset Music Supervision Co.), 912 copyrights circulating in stores and for licenses. SCA’s nonprofit organization is the Sustainable Action Network (SAN).
