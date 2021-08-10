GLOBAL ENTERTAINER, NELLY, RELEASES HIGH ENERGY SINGLE; “HIGH HORSE,” AHEAD OF COUNTRY INSPIRED ALBUM “HEARTLAND”

cover art

“High Horse” Is An Irresistible Up-Beat ‘Country Club Banger’ Featuring Blanco Brown and BRELAND- Sure to Spread Rapidly to the Summer Party Scene and Clubs

“ I hope “High Horse” brings hip hop fans and country fans together to celebrate us all being together again!”- Nelly.” — Nelly

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond selling, multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning Hip Hop superstar Nelly releases his second single off of his forthcoming much anticipated country inspired album Heartland dropping August 27th via RECORDS/Columbia entitled “High Horse” featuring Blanco Brown and BRELAND. https://nelly.lnk.to/HighHorse

This song showcases a huge range of vocals, and blends funk with honky-tonk styles combined from the three diverse artists. The tempo is fast and memorable with fun lyrics and Nelly’s iconic rap style. There is a throwback country twang, and a fresh country sounds both juxtaposed against Nelly’s catchy rap verses which draws the listener in.

You only need to hear the explosive opening bars to feel the songs energy, the chemistry between the three artists and to feel the uncontrollable need to move to the song! You can literally feel the fun they had recording it. Blanco shows his incredible range bringing the twang and hitting the ultra-high notes while BRELAND’s distinct genre-blurring sound and smooth vocals hooks you into the infectious beat.

“Good music brings all types of people together and this track, “High Horse” is a bangin track that merges my style with my boys Blanco and Breland’s styles. When I woke up the next morning after recording it, I thought “wow we did something really wild last night!’ After a tough year for everyone, I hope “High Horse” brings hip hop fans and country fans together to celebrate us all being together again!”- Nelly.



Blanco’s current song “Nobody’s More Country” follows huge success with his breakout song, “The Git Up” (certified 11x PLATINUM across three countries) as well as his Platinum certified multi-national No.1 “Just The Way” with Parmalee, while BRELAND burst onto the scene with his Platinum track “My Truck” and recently released songs “Cross Country” featuring Mickey Guyton and “Throw It Back” with Keith Urban.

Nelly has had huge success in both Hip Hop and Country including his initial country collaboration with Tim McGraw in 2004 with “Over and Over,” to his Diamond certified success on Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise,” Jimmie Allen’s “Good Times Roll,” Kane Brown’s remix of “Cool Again,” his own remake of Thomas Rhett’s Die A Happy Man. Nelly recently reunited with country music heavyweights Florida Georgia Line for his latest newly platinum certified single “Lil Bit” out now via RECORDS/Columbia. “Lil Bit” was supported by performances on Dancing with The Stars, The Voice Finale, American Music Awards, Dick Clarks New Year’s Eve and CNN’s Fourth of July show. “Lil Bit” keeps on gaining fans while trailblazing its own path of firsts on both the country, Top 40 and pop charts including staying 6 months on the charts garnering 220 million streams.



“High Horse” further sets the stage for Nelly’s upcoming country-influenced album Heartland. The album showcases Nelly’s ability to transcend genres, defy labels and blend his unique sound with the true heartbeat of country music. The first single released from Heartland was “Lil Bit” featuring Florida Georgia Line and was just certified Platinum earlier this week.



Nelly is a double diamond selling, multi-platinum, 3x Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor. Over the past two decades he has continuously raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping on the scene in 2000 with his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality. He has been referred to as "one of the biggest stars of the new millennium” and the RIAA ranks Nelly as the fourth best-selling rap artist in American music history, with 21 million albums sold in the United States. He just celebrated his 20-year anniversary of RIAA certified Diamond “Country Grammar” and is about to celebrate his 20-year anniversary of Nellyville with Hot n Herre and Dilemma which also just reached one Billion streams all while “Lil Bit” climbs to the top of today’s country and pop charts reaching Platinum certification.

From St. Louis to Nashville and everywhere in between, Nelly welcomes you to The Heartland with his newest single, High Horse featuring Blanco and Breland



