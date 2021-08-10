God Is Everywhere
A book for everyone who constantly seeks Jesus in their day-to-day livesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In "Journey with Jesus", Rita shares fragments of her journey through life and how she gets to know Jesus along the way. All her writings reflect the deep effect of growing up in the countryside that has made on her and still does. In the revisions of Journey, it speaks of the parallel line between a garden and a farmer, and the growth that happens there. As we grow, we eventually realize that God is everywhere. He is within us when we get into God's word for ourselves. At the beach, as we go into deeper water, which can also be likened to going deeper into His word’s living water.
The author of this life-changing book is Rita Hutchings. She resides in Western New York, where she seeks and finds life’s inspiration and shares it with her family and friends. She has been told that she is a person who cares about people and that she has a high level of integrity that God has planted within her. It shows up in the work that she does, and in many ways with those around her.
This is a great book for people of all ages, even a child could see a picture out of it and may respond to it. There is nothing to hide and nothing to hold for God is everywhere. Experience a wonderful journey with Jesus through the pages of this book.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
