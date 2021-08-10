Calgary Car Detailing Unveils New Advanced Detailing Bays

calgary car detailing

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, August 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In our post-pandemic world, people have become more cleaning conscious. The importance of maintaining a clean environment, especially a house and car has been boosted. This North-West Calgary company is helping car owners to look after their treasured assets. An ambition that exceeds the status quo designates ‘ Calgary Car Detailing ’ as a world-class car detailing company that was founded in 2006. They have always maintained the goal of offering premium auto-detailing services for all types of vehicles.They have recently added new high-end detailing bays to their infrastructure. These detailing bays have a state-of-the-art LED lighting system. This lighting system offers more than 100,000 Lumens per bay which makes them one of the brightness around. No detail goes unnoticed. These detailing bays also have built-in powerful commercial-grade carpet shampooers and ‘Dupray’ steam cleaning systems.The carpet shampooer is integrated with the latest technology to thoroughly clean the floor mats and carpets with hot water. This eliminates stubborn stains, dirt, bacteria and contaminants. Plus, it enhances the overall appeal.The ‘Dupray’ steam cleaners are highly effective for disinfecting and sanitizing a vast variety of surfaces. It combines high pressure and heat so that the steam penetrates the pores of the surface. This removes all dirt, residue, grease, viruses, bacteria and germs.Calgary Car Detailing is recognized for having a temperature-controlled facility. This allows the professionals to complete a ceramic coating procedure under a certain temperature setting as recommended by the manufacturer. If the temperature is too cold or too hot, it can compromise the bonding quality of the paint protection diamond coating.The brand-new detailing bays will surely revamp your ride. This produces stunning and attractive results. Also, there is even better news! Calgary Car Detailing has recently added a luxurious customer waiting lounge which allows customers to enjoy access to free high-speed Wi-Fi, Netflix and complimentary drinks.So, while your car gets detailed by industry-leading professionals, you can relax on the couch, Netflix and chill!The facility has large glass windows that separate the waiting room from the detailing bays. This allows the customers to get a full view of how the professionals are detailing their vehicles.Calgary Car Detailing company uses only high-quality, first-class brands of ceramic hydrophobic spray coatings in a temperature-controlled environment. They also incorporate graphene ceramic coatings, SiO2 coatings as well as highly durable, long lasting 9h ceramic coatings.‘Calgary Car Detailing’ provides a suite of nano coating paint protection. This offers three years minimum durability. Lifetime ceramic coatings are also available. These coatings come with a manufacturer warranty that enhances the value of the vehicle. The company offers – Bronze, Silver or Gold ceramic protection. These packages are tailored to meet customer’s requirements and satisfaction.‘Calgary Car Detailing’s Ceramic Pro method is recognized by SGS. A world-leading inspection firm. This ceramic coating provides superior UV protection, surface slickness, high gloss, and hyper-beading hydrophobic properties. The cure time for ceramic coating varies considering the level of service. More layers of coating also mean an extended length of pain protection.Besides the paint protection and ceramic coating proficiency, their exterior detailing and interior detailing services also stand out for rendering impeccable results. The experienced professionals follow a methodical approach for detailing the exterior and interior of a vehicle. The exterior detailing process begins with hand wash and dry, Carnauba hot waxing, tires and wheels cleaning, engine bay and undercarriage cleaning, high gloss paint finish, clay and decontamination of the paint and more.Thorough vacuuming is the first step of Calgary Car Detailing’s interior detailing process. It’s followed by vinyl plastic, center console and trim cleaning, window washing, cleaning and conditioning leather seats and floor mats washing, among others.Calgary auto detailing company also enjoys a major advantage of being located on the Trans-Canada Highway, in the vicinity of all major colleges and universities.Their team comprises certified and highly qualified professionals. These specialized technicians are trained in techniques of interior and exterior car detailing. They are also highly skilled with paint protection, headlight restoration, upholstery cleaning and more.From steam cleaning to ozone treatment, buffing, engine shampooing, car polishing and ceramic coating. ‘Calgary Car Detailing’ is recognized as one of the top car care establishments in Canada.

