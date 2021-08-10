Fashion retailers now have the ability for customers to see clothing on before they buy
mirrARme, Inc. launches 3D/AR virtual changeroom for fashion retailers as the battleground begins for retail e-commerce supremacySAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic has changed the way consumers purchase their clothing for now and possibly forever. With this comes a new set of headaches for fashion retailers, where we have seen 41% per cent of all online clothing purchases are returned – sometimes simply because people order several sizes or styles intending to send most back. Whilst many retailers want to innovate and offer AR virtualisation, this has been limited to the select few retailers with budgets to accommodate the investment required to bring 3D and AR to the online retailing world.
mirrARme has stepped up with a Software as a Service offering, a 3D/AR change room for the fashion retail industry as a ubiquitous service. mirrARme brings the ability for retailers to offer their customers the ability to see clothing in 3D/AR via its mobile application. mirrARme clothing moves and has the physics of the real thing. Think about the difference between denim and wool.
The idea found its ground during the global pandemic; the entire lockdown situation has tested everyone’s patience in every way. Not being able to go outside to buy clothes and making purchases online, which only further adds to post-purchase dissonance, has certainly gotten to people who love to shop for new clothes.
Of course, shopping sprees and try on at the different retail stores have an unmatched aura that everyone should be able to experience, which is why mirrARme came forward with this innovative app that not only lets you scroll through your favourite clothing items but also allows you to try them on all the while sitting at home.
Not only that, using their mobile app, buyers can get a 3D image of themselves with the correct measurements, all within 45 seconds. This mirror image allows them to enjoy the added benefit of getting the best fit based on the fashion retailers sizing guidelines.
It is also said that the client selects the 3D clothing from a shopping site, and the mirrARme app opens to show the clothing and customer in 3D. mirrARme then takes it a step further with AR for a full 360 view, where the customer can walk around the mirror image of themselves and see the clothing from every angle, which eventually leads to a better-informed purchase.
The purpose is to provide a personalized shopping experience to every client sitting at home trying to purchase clothes without risk going out in a current ongoing pandemic. mirrARme turns fashion retailers' clothing into 3D images by using a process called photogrammetry, where the retailer sends mirrARme images of clothing articles in stock. They then use AI to take the 2D images and transform them into 3D models for clients to try on.
Creative initiatives like these certainly help us explore online retail from a different angle. It provides a personalized shopping experience, reduction in return rates, decreased dissatisfaction, increased conversion rates, and reduced environmental impact.
