Final Look at Largest Treasure Shipwreck in History While Team Prepares for Search for 110-year old Gold Coin Cargo

About

Lords of Fortune LLC ("we", "LoF", or "the Company") is a Delaware Limited Liability Company, organized to provide initial capital and start up and operating costs to permit the Company, directly or through binding contractual agreements with others, to conduct treasure and marine salvage operations related to the Republic Recovery Project. Dubbed "modern day pirates" (in the romantic, complimentary sense) by a federal district court judge, the Lords of Fortune are setting out to capture the greatest prize in history: a cache of U.S. golden eagles trapped deep within the wreckage of one of history's great sunken White Star Line luxury liners. A team of attorneys, researchers, salvage professionals, and successful businessmen captain the group. Together they are joining their skills, expertise, and resources to undertake the greatest treasure wreck salvage and recovery of all-time. The fabled gold of the RMS Republic has taunted treasure hunters for more than a century. The day after her sinking, newspapers published multiple unconfirmed reports that "a large sum of money" had gone down with the ship, riches that were later described to be "beyond most men's wildest dreams." Only relatively recently, however, has subsea technology - utilizing a Diving Support Vessel with a saturation diving system - enabled a real and unique opportunity to recover her riches. The hunt for Republic's treasure has become one of the most publicized and followed sunken treasure stories in the world. Join us as we bring this century-old mystery of the "Millionaires' Ship" to an exciting and, we believe, very prosperous conclusion!

Lords Of Fortune LLC