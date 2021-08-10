First “MO VIP” drawing this week, deadline for entries is Wednesday

For Immediate Release: August 9, 2021

Media Contact: Lisa Cox Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Media Inquiry Form

** Media assets included at the bottom of this news release **

JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- To date, more than 375,000 vaccinated Missourians have entered the MO VIP, Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, for a shot at $10,000. Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of the statewide program on July 21. In the first 24 hours, more than 120,000 individuals registered.

“We are encouraged to see more and more people taking the step to protect themselves and those around them from COVID-19,” said DHSS Acting Director Robert Knodell. “Vaccinations have increased nearly 50% in the past month, and we hope to see this progress continue because widespread vaccination is absolutely still the best way for us to all move beyond COVID-19 together.”

The first of five drawings will take place Friday, with the first deadline for entries being Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 11:59 p.m. Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter for the drawings at MOStopsCovid.com/win. Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall. A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to 800 adults (18 and up), and 100 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, will win an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000.

The MO VIP incentivizes vaccination for those now choosing vaccination and also provides an opportunity for rewards for the more than 3 million Missourians who have already made the decision to be protected through vaccination. Entries will be divided into three categories: adults who received their first dose before July 21, adults who received their first dose on or after July 21, and adolescents (12-17) who have received at least their first dose of vaccine at any time. A breakdown of entries by category will be available near the drawing dates.

“Registering for MO VIP is quick and easy, and we hope that everyone who is at least partially vaccinated at this point gets their name in the hat,” said Knodell.

Winners will all have their vaccination statuses verified. To allow time for this process with the 180 individuals, confirmed winners from the first drawing will be announced on Aug. 25. Unless an entry was selected as a winner or was disqualified, that individual will be eligible for each of the remaining drawings. Missourians should not enter more than once.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is partnering with Missouri Lottery to conduct a fair and secure program with a randomized selection process. DHSS is using federally funded Coronavirus Relief Funds to fund this campaign. This funding was approved under previous and current administrations for broad COVID-19 response purposes to include efforts to boost vaccine uptake.

Those without the ability to enter the sweepstakes online can get assistance by calling the COVID-19 hotline Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at 877-435-8411.

Get the facts about COVID-19 vaccines and find a vaccine near you at MOStopsCovid.com.

Media assets (audio recordings by Acting Director Knodell):