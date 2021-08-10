Deported Veteran advocate, Marine to complete walking entire U.S./Mexico Border Wednesday in BROWNSVILLE, TX

Ramon Castro speaking at Deported Veteran campaign stop in El Paso, Texas last week.

Marine Ramon Castro reaches his final destination after 44 days of walking the entire US/Mexico border to bring awareness to Deported Veteran Policies in U.S.

This is not a Democrat or Republican issue, but an American issue! We've walked from California to Texas to bring awareness to our deported veterans and heroes. Mr. President, this must stop now sir. ” — Former Marine Ramon Castro

MCALLEN, TEXAS, HIDALGO, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many thought it couldn’t be done, but the inaugural "Walk the Line" march that Former Marine and City of Brawley Councilmember Ramon Castro embarked on to bring awareness to deported veterans started Monday, June 28, 2021, in San Diego, CA., will now be coming to a close this Wednesday in Brownsville, Texas as the final destination point for Castro, who’s looking at making officials in Washington DC and the White House take a second look at how U.S. Veterans are being treated after they finish their line of duty.

WHO:

Ramon Castro, Walk the Line March for Deported Veterans, State and Federal Elected Officials, Local Veteran Supporters

WHEN:

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

WHERE:

Veterans Memorial Park, 2500 Central Blvd, Brownsville, TX

TIME:

6:00 pm

USMC Veteran and CEO/Founder of the American Veterans Homefront Initiative, Ramon Castro, has been joined along his journey with local supporters, zoom calls with the California Latino Legislative Caucus, podcasts with SOFREP and the Extra Duty Military team, rallies in Calexico, CA, Douglas, AZ, Las Cruces, NM, and most recently in Downtown El Paso where Castro was accompanied by the Repatriate our Patriots organization, LULAC (League of Latino American Citizens) and Hector Barajas, a U.S. Army Deported Veteran who nearly fought 10 years to become an American Citizen.

Castro, a USMC Veteran who has gotten national attention, continues on his journey across the U.S./Mexico Border to bring the needed awareness to Washington DC to seek immediate relief for deported American Veterans who have served their country.

"This is not a Democrat or Republican issue---this is an American Issue! Our goal was to walk from San Diego (in California) all the way to Brownsville (in Texas) to bring awareness to this issue of deported veterans as we're pushing three initiatives. First, we're asking President Joe Biden to halt the deportation of war veterans, now. Second, we're asking for a program to be instituted so that all active military become citizens while on active duty. And we're asking for a full pardon to bring all these veterans who have been deported home back to the U.S.,” said Castro.

The American Veterans Homefront Initiative's call-to-action outlines three clear goals and asks that the current Biden-Harris administration and U.S. Congress to take swift and bold actions on the following:

1. Implement, streamline the process for service members and veterans to become citizens Immediately.

2. Halt deportation of American Veterans.

3. Pardon all American Veterans who have been deported and bring them home.

The inaugural event, "Walk the Line," a March to Bring Our Deported Veterans Home, started Monday, June 28, 2021, in San Diego, CA. The walk was across California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. It will end this Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Veterans Memorial Park in Brownsville, TX. Here are the final dates for Mr. Castro’s walk for justice for Deported Veterans:

McAllen-August 10

Matamoros- August 10

Boca Chica (End of Route) August 11

Brownsville (Press conference)- August 11

The American Veterans Homefront Initiative is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit that works solely on contributions. To consider contributing to this cause, please visit www.americanveteranshomefrontinitiative.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/avhomefront