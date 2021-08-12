The world in celebrating International Traditional Sports Day on 14th August.

14th August has been declared as the International Traditional Sports Day

14th August has been declared as the International Traditional Sports Day” — Shammi Rana

DELANO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 14th August has been declared by the Member States and stakeholders of the International Council of Traditional Sports and Games (ICTSG) as the International Traditional Sports and Games Day. This will provide an opportunity to all the stakeholders of TSG around the Globe to organize physical or virtual activities, seminars, etc. due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic this year.

International Council of Traditional Sports and Games (ICTSG) has been mandated as the “official Platform of TSG” by the Member States, and international stakeholders during the 4th collective consultation meeting of Traditional Games and Sports of Ad hoc Advisory Committee, UNESCO ICTSG will also organize a World Ministerial Virtual conference as well as General Conference for ICTSG members and Stakeholders around the Global on this day to provide participants with an opportunity to network and become acquainted with one another and each other’s work relating to Traditional sports and games and exchange views and ideas on how we can all take the TSG safeguarding project forward. This virtual webinar will also serve to bridge the geographical/knowledge gap between the Member States of different regions.

The International Council of Traditional Sports and Games is led by Khalil Ahmed Khan, who was appointed president in 2018. Alongside him, Shammi Rana was appointed as Secretary-General. Previously he was appointed as rapporteur of the UNESCO Traditional Sports and Games Ad Hoc Advisory Committee in 2017 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization. In his UNESCO role, Rana promotes the mission of Traditional Sports and Games. In the wake of the pandemic, the events are being organized online and the world is the stage to showcase the skills and culture of the community.

On this International Traditional Sports Day, National member organizations of ICTSG will also organize various activities in their respective countries, which helps people discover sports and games from other cultures. They also, foster peace and equality as people discuss and understand the various cultures.

The International day of Traditional Sports and Games will be celebrated on 14th August 2021 virtually. To catch all the action and keep up to date with the recent development, one can follow TSG’s official social handles.