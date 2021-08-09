August 2021 Monthly Bulletin

Commercial Bank Activity

Merger

American River Bank, Sacramento, to merge with and into Bank of Marin, Novato Approved: 7/20/21

Bank of Feather River, Yuba City, to merge with and into Plumas Bank, Quincy Effected: 7/01/21

Boston Private Bank & Trust Company, Boston, Massachusetts, to merge with and into Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, California Effected: 7/01/21

First Choice Bank, Cerritos, California, to merge with and into Enterprise Bank & Trust, Clayton, Missouri Effected: 7/22/21

First Florida Integrity Bank, Naples, Florida, to merge with and into First Foundation Bank, Irvine, California Filed: 7/28/21

Ohana Pacific Bank, Honolulu, Hawaii, to merge with and into Commonwealth Business Bank, Los Angeles, California Effected: 7/13/21

Purchase of Partial Business Unit

Cathay Bank, to acquire the banking business of ten branch offices of HSBC Bank USA, National Association and additional loans and deposits associated with the West Coast mass market consumer and retail banking business Filed: 7/9/21

Application for Trust Powers

Silicon Valley Bank 3003 Tasman Drive, Santa Clara, Santa Clara County Effected: 7/01/21