Submit Release
News Search

There were 485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,573 in the last 365 days.

August 2021 Monthly Bulletin

Licensee logo

Commercial Bank Activity

Merger

American River Bank, Sacramento, to merge with and into Bank of Marin, Novato Approved: 7/20/21

Bank of Feather River, Yuba City, to merge with and into Plumas Bank, Quincy Effected: 7/01/21

Boston Private Bank & Trust Company, Boston, Massachusetts, to merge with and into Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, California Effected: 7/01/21

First Choice Bank, Cerritos, California, to merge with and into Enterprise Bank & Trust, Clayton, Missouri Effected: 7/22/21

First Florida Integrity Bank, Naples, Florida, to merge with and into First Foundation Bank, Irvine, California Filed: 7/28/21

Ohana Pacific Bank, Honolulu, Hawaii, to merge with and into Commonwealth Business Bank, Los Angeles, California Effected: 7/13/21

Purchase of Partial Business Unit

Cathay Bank, to acquire the banking business of ten branch offices of HSBC Bank USA, National Association and additional loans and deposits associated with the West Coast mass market consumer and retail banking business Filed: 7/9/21

Application for Trust Powers

Silicon Valley Bank 3003 Tasman Drive, Santa Clara, Santa Clara County Effected: 7/01/21

You just read:

August 2021 Monthly Bulletin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.