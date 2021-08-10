Darcton Damião Joins Vaya Space as Vice President of Latin American Operations

Darcton Damião, Vaya Space Vice President of Latin American Operations

Small satellite launch services provider Vaya Space announced that Darcton Damião joined their executive team as Vice President of Latin American Operations

COCOA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small satellite launch services provider Vaya Space announced today that Darcton Damião has joined their executive team as Vice President of Latin American Operations. In this role, Damião will lead Vaya Space’s newly created Brazilian subsidiary.

Most recently, Damião was Undersecretary to the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI), and previously served as Director of the Brazilian National Institute of Space Research (INPE), reporting to MCTI Minister and former astronaut Marcos Pontes.

Prior to Brazilian government service, Damião also held several corporate executive positions in private industry, notably as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Vale Energy Solutions, and with Brazilian steel leader USIMINAS.

A former career air force officer and fighter pilot, Damião holds a Doctorate degree in Sustainable Development from the University of Brasília, MBA degree in Entrepreneurial Management from the Aeronautics Technological Institute (ITA), M.Sc. degree in Remote Sensing from INPE, and BSc degree from the Brazilian Air Force Academy. His executive education includes specialization courses at the Wharton School of Business – University of Pennsylvania, Sloan School of Management – Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the University of Michigan.

Rob Fabian, Vaya Space President said, “I am very pleased to welcome Darcton to our team and look forward to working closely with him as we expand into Latin America.”

“Darcton brings an unrivaled depth of knowledge on regional and global space operations, with extensive technical leadership experience.”

“His passion and expertise will enable our Brazilian subsidiary to successfully enter this new market and assume a leadership position within the space ecosystem.”

Darcton Damião said, “I am eager to begin operations and assist Vaya Space in their efforts to apply disruptive technologies, such as 3D printing hybrid rocket fuel grains from recycled thermoplastics.”

“I am also excited by this opportunity to provide eco-friendly, safe, affordable, and sustainable access to space, that will directly benefit the people of Brazil and Latin America.”

About Vaya Space: Vaya Space is a hybrid rocket propulsion and SmallSat launch company leveraging advances in additive manufacturing to redefine the cost, performance, environmental impact, and safety of space access. With a build, integrate, and launch-ready cycle of less than 30 days, Vaya Space is capable of launching payloads greater than 1,000 kg into Low Earth Orbit (LEO), and payloads greater than 600 kg into Sun Synchronous Orbit (SSO). Positioned to serve the global market, Vaya Space is now accepting launch reservations for 2023.

vayaspace.com