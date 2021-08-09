Submit Release
Kreidler requires employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

August 9, 2021

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler will require the 243 employees at his agency to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18, 2021. The announcement follows Gov. Jay Inslee’s directive to all cabinet-level agencies and request for other state leaders to follow suit. 

“As a doctor and public health expert, I have been encouraging my family, friends and colleagues to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Kreidler. “I am pleased that 84% of the people at my agency have self-reported being fully vaccinated. Vaccines are the only way we get back to life as we used to know it, and I am happy to do everything in my power to support that effort.”

All vaccines, including COVID vaccines, are covered with no cost by health insurance. 

The COVID vaccine is widely available and is free to everyone in Washington state, regardless of insurance or citizenship status. Find a vaccine near you (vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov).

