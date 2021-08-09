Call for Vendors for Transcription Services

The Administrative Office of the Courts is accepting applications from persons or businesses interested in providing audio transcription services on an infrequent, as-needed basis.

Applicants must provide their own equipment and be able to transcribe tapes recordings created in Voice IQ and CourtSmart software.

Applicants must submit a letter of interest indicating relevant experience, rates and standard turnaround time. All applicants will be required to prepare a test transcript from an CD provided by the court. Successful applicants will be placed on the court’s approved vendor list.

All applications and letters of interest must be received by 5:00 p.m. (Central Time) on August 23, 2021 and should be sent to the following address:

Renee Barnaby State Court Administrator’s Office Supreme Court of North Dakota 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Mailstop 180 Bismarck, ND 58505-0530 E-mail: rbarnaby@ndcourts.gov

Download the Application to Prepare Audio Generated Court Transcripts