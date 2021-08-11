Direct Sales Company Sets Out to Prove Customers Value Connection Over the Click
Sabika Jewelry Founder Karin Mayr (center) stands with her daughters CEO & Head Designer Alexandra Mayr-Gracik (left) and Executive Director of Sales & Marketing Miriam Mayr (right).
Sabika has been something to look forward to.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time when consumers can buy anything they want at the tap of a touch screen - many fashion and lifestyle brands are putting all their resources into their online shopping presence. Sabika Jewelry, an artisan-made brand and Social Selling Platform headquartered in Pittsburgh, is striving to bridge the divide between e-commerce and the personalized customer service typically only possible when shopping in person.
— Stephanie Henthorn, Sabika Customer
“At Sabika, our customers want more than a solo shopping experience where they only click to purchase and hope they love their jewelry when they receive it. There’s a magical connection that happens when one of our independent consultants places the perfect necklace around their customer’s neck,” says CEO & Head Designer Alexandra Mayr-Gracik. “We are continuously ensuring our online shopping experience has a human touch. Customers want convenience, and they also want to shop with joy and our platform gives them both.”
Sabika Jewelry, founded in 2001, is a multimillion-dollar family-owned jewelry brand. Giving back to the community and creating opportunity is part of Sabika’s mission. In 2020 and 2021 alone, with the support of their customers and consultants, they raised over $100,000 for causes such as breast cancer research, food insecurity and childhood development.
"Sabika has been something to look forward to," says Sabika Customer Stephanie Henthorn of Dublin, VA, who regularly attends her consultant's Facebook LIVEs where she shops the jewelry virtually while interacting with other customers. "It gives me a pretty place to plan for, an event where I am welcomed and a pack of friendly people who are now friends. Everybody sparkles. Everyone is nice, genuinely, but also real...I could go on, but the best of it is that we are all truly better together and we do need our common delights and interests."
This month Sabika launched their Fall + Winter 2021 Collection and has several more capsule collections and surprise product releases planned through the end of the year.
“I am a super extroverted person and was looking for a social outlet during quarantine. Sabika was just what I needed! It’s wonderful to connect with so many wonderful women - even via social media,” says Independent Sabika Consultant Jessica Edmonds of Virginia Beach, VA.
Visit sabika-jewelry.com to learn more.
Tracy Mae Taylor, Communications
Sabika, Inc.
+1 412-877-8935
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Fall + Winter 2021 Collection Reveal