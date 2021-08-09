Youtube Series About How To Help Dogs and Cats With Kidney Disease

Healthy Kidney Inc’s YouTube channel is tailored to tackle the critical areas that come with cats’ and dogs’ kidney disease.

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthy Kidney Inc’s delightful YouTube videos go in-depth on how to help cats and dogs with kidney problems. From diets to supplements, this YouTube channel empowers people with cats and dogs dealing with kidney issues. Robert Galarowicz and a staff of pet nutritionists help pave the way to a healthy lifestyle for cats and dogs with kidney disease and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Healthy Kidney Inc’s YouTube channel is tailored to tackle the critical areas that come with cats’ and dogs’ kidney disease. With 200+ videos available on this channel, Healthy Kidney Inc. has become the go-to YouTube channel for pet owners trying to manage kidney problems.

Cats and dogs can develop kidney disease just like humans. Their kidneys perform several tasks that ensure optimal health. An estimated 20-50% of cats over 15 years of age tend to develop some degree of chronic kidney disease (CKD). As dogs age kidney disease becomes more common. With more than one in ten dogs dealing with kidney disease over a lifetime, it is crucial for pet owners to tackle the critical areas that come with kidney disease.

Cats and dogs living with kidney disease can be a hassle for pet owners as there are many factors with kidney disease that require time and effort. The YouTube channel covers almost every area with pets kidney disease like: incorporating a healthy kidney diet, lowering BUN levels, supplements for cats, symptoms of kidney disease in dogs, kidney treats for cats, managing phosphorus levels in pets, protein calculations for cats kidney disease, fruits for dogs with kidney disease and many more.

Starting today, pet owners can help their cats or dogs dealing with kidney disease by incorporating helpful measures that can be found on Healthy Kidney Inc.’s YouTube Channel. With over 15 years of experience in canine and feline renal disease, Robert and his team of pet nutritionists has helped thousands across the world improve the quality of life for many cats and dogs living with kidney problems.