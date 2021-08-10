Crowdfunding starts for the American Giants of Basketball

American Giants Basketball player

Crowdfunding “Test the Waters” begins on Wefunder for team of all seven-footers. American Giants aim to produce a post-pandemic sports and entertainment fusion

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowdfunding plans have begun for the construction of the tallest basketball team ever assembled. The American Giants Professional Basketball Club, a team of players at least 7’0” or taller, is being assembled to begin play in the second half of 2022.

A limited number of sports fans can show their support and experience this rare opportunity.

"This is a golden opportunity for anyone to own part of a professional sports team," said American Giants' Co-founder Laurence Kaiser. "The American Giants plan to become the perfect bridge to crossover sports and music. We intend to combine the global interest in basketball with the growing desire for real-world entertainment, interaction and engagement in an increasingly digital world," explained Kaiser, a sports and lifestyle management owner and executive for over 30 years.

American Giants’ basketball looks to bring the allure of “the big man” on the hardwood to a whole new level, creating a whole new game.

"We believe there is no better time than now to launch this innovative, entertainment-driven, ambassador brand which aims to connect fans to a proven, in-person, live experience," stated Kaiser. "Interest in the game of basketball has been on the rise over the last few years, even recently during the Olympics," said Kaiser.

"Our group is testing the waters to evaluate investor interest in an offering under Regulation CF Crowdfunding through Wefunder, a very experienced company in that industry," stated Kaiser. "No money or other consideration is being solicited."

Sports fans have shown the willingness to support ownership of professional sports teams...just like the Green Bay Packers. "All regulations are being followed through Wefunder’s platform," said Kaiser. "We are looking to gauge the interest of the worldwide population, and this involves no obligation or commitment of any kind."

The American Giants look to play serious basketball games with teams around the world.

