Conduct Board Files Disciplinary Reports, Recommendations

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct announced today that it has filed five disciplinary case reports with the Ohio Supreme Court. Three reports recommend discipline for attorneys charged with professional misconduct, one report recommends discipline for a sitting judge, and one report recommends the reinstatement of a suspended attorney.

Each party will have an opportunity to file objections to the board’s reports and recommendations with the Court. If a party files objections, the Court will schedule the case for oral argument. Objections are not permitted in a case submitted upon consideration of a consent-to-discipline agreement, and oral arguments are not scheduled in reinstatement proceedings.

Additional information about each case, including the report and recommendation, may be obtained by clicking on the Court case number. Questions regarding cases pending before the Court should be directed to the Court’s Office of Public Information at 614.387.9250.

Franklin County

Columbus Bar Association v. Christian Manning Family Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0978 Recommended sanction:18-month suspension,12 months stayed

Greene County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Hon. Thomas Mark O’Diam Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0971 Recommended sanction: Six-month suspension

Jefferson County

Reinstatement of Michael J. Marshall, Petitioner; Disciplinary Counsel, Relator Supreme Court Case No. 2018-0809 Recommendation: Grant reinstatement

Medina County

Medina County Bar Association v. Andrew Charles Schriver Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0973 Recommended sanction: Public reprimand

Muskingum County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Kevin Christopher Cox Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0975 Recommended sanction: Two-year suspension, one year stayed.