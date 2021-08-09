RELEASE: DAQ to hold Public Hearing on Carolina Sunrock LLC – Burlington North draft permit on Sept. 20

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) will host a digital public hearing on Monday, September 20 on a draft permit for the Carolina Sunrock LLC Burlington North facility in Caswell County. The public is invited to participate online or by phone.

In 2020, DAQ denied the synthetic minor permit application after modeling found that the facility would violate both the nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) beyond the property boundary. Carolina Sunrock LLC submitted a new application to demonstrate compliance with NAAQS.

Event title: Public Hearing for Carolina Sunrock LLC – Burlington North Plant Date and Time: September 20, 2021 at 6 p.m. Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access Code 161 633 4904

Event Password: NCDAQ

If you wish to speak at the public hearing, you must register by 4:00 p.m. on September 20. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/2TYC1HC or call (919) 618-0968.

For those who are unable to attend or who experience technical difficulties, comments can also be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line "Carolina Sunrock – Burlington North.” Comments may also be submitted via voicemail message at (919) 707-8726. Comments will be accepted until September 22, 2021 at 5 p.m.

The draft permit, draft permit review, modeling memo, and environmental justice draft report can be found at https://deq.nc.gov/carolina-sunrock.