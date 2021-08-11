PallyCon Forensic-watermarking Service now Available on Fastly edge cloud Platform to Control OTT Video Content Piracy

The market leaders of video content security & cloud infrastructure have teamed up to help OTT platforms reduce revenue leakage via piracy of streaming content

LOS ANGELES, USA, August 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- PallyCon – the SaaS vendor of choice when it comes to premium video content producers for administering digital rights management ( DRM ) and forensic watermarking services – has integrated with Fastly , a global edge cloud platform provider. Through this integration, Fastly customers can easily trace license leakages to users compromising license conditions and initiate legal action.PallyCon offers plug-and-play forensic-watermarking services on-premise as well as in cloud environments. Its watermark embedding algorithm is secure and robust, which renders watermarks foolproof against hackers’ distortion attempts, and its watermark detection process has short turnaround time, thus allowing its clients the ability to reach the offender fast.INKA Entworks’ global business head Govindraj Basatwar says, “PallyCon’s integration with Fastly will greatly benefit premium video content producers. The robust edge computing infrastructure of Fastly, combined with PallyCon’s ability to securely embed forensic watermarks in each video frame will reward legitimate users with speed and security while targeting license violators. This collaboration will enable Hollywood and other major studios with the tools they need to continue delivering video content quickly and securely.”Fastly’s premium content producing partners can leverage Fastly’s media ecosystem to deliver content quickly and securely in one single workflow and without impacting user experience. With forensic watermarking embedding and detection processes as part of this workflow, Fastly has enabled its clients to prevent revenue leakages using a Fastly-written application on their serverless compute environment, Compute@Edge, to help them take timely and preventive action against offenders.“Content security has always been a priority for our OTT customers, but as top-tier content premieres moved from the theater to the Internet, customers needed a much higher level of protection,” said Dima Kumets, Director of Product at Fastly. “Fastly and PallyCon are now making it easier for joint customers to deliver individualized forensic watermarking at scale using a Fastly-written Compute@Edge application.”PallyCon’s flexible subscription model, which is customized to cater to content players of all sizes, is applicable on the Fastly platform as well. The content producer can choose the pay-as-you-go option to optimize its offerings and even opt for the bundle with DRM SaaS.PallyCon’s forensic-watermarking suite can be applied to video streams of all resolutions.About PallyConPallyCon is a premium content protection service by INKA ENTWORKS trusted by 200+ customers globally, providing 360-degree, cloud-based end-to-end content security for OTT platforms, such as Multi DRM, Forensic Watermarking, Visible Watermarking, Distributor Watermarking, Anti Piracy services, App Security with Quick and Simple integration. It is a ONE-IN-ALL solution for OTT owners.

PallyCon - Get to know more about our Multi-DRM service