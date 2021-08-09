myXOadventures.com ends Nomadic Adventure and Relocates to Rapid City South Dakota
The Journey began in Sarasota, Florida and spanned 10 months, 38 states and 2 countries.
We do what we do For the Love of Travel”RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My XO Adventures is in the middle of its Havana Heartbeat series. We had a great time supporting the Cuban People and learning about the culture of the Island Nation. Once the National Emergency was declared, we had a choice. The first was to try and control those things we have no control over, and the other is to make the best of our time in Cuba. We chose to make the best of our time and did.
— Daniel Milks
After returning to the US, I knew business was going to be bad, but I had no idea for how long. After spending another month in Sarasota Florida, I decided to pack up and hit the road. COVID wasn’t going to stop me from pursuing my dream, and I was willing to take drastic measures to make the best out of a terrible situation.
With no income in the foreseeable future, I filed for what I could, reassessed my situation, prioritized my life and took a leap of faith. I decided to head directly into the storm. I remember taking the seats out of my 15-passenger van, and preparing to for a Nomadic Adventure, with no clear outcome. I packed camping gear, cooking supplies, an air mattress, portable office equipment and photography equipment.
I said goodbye to friends and family. Little did I know that I was taking my first steps in a 10-month, 65,000-mile journey spanning 38 states and 2 international destinations!
After traveling the East Coast, I made my way west to Badlands National Park, South Dakota. My first overnight was at Sage Creek Campground. As with each place I’d visit, I set up appointments with local vendors of tourism. I spent the next few days learning about the Badlands and Black Hills. Hiking, driving, talking, dreaming and discovering. Little did I know that I’d be returning a month later to work a full season providing tours to domestic travelers, but that’s exactly what happened. I read through books, studied online and watched documentaries. I’ve been in travel for 14 years, but this was a new area and I wanted to be an exceptional guide.
The season turned out great. and I decided to return. South Dakota’s friendly business environment, rich history, and wide-open spaces lured me back. I'm now a resident of South Dakota and Rapid City is my home.
My XO Adventures offers both domestic and international travel, custom created with 14 years of experience in Product Development, Contracting, Operations, Tour Management and Guiding Services. We’ll be providing tours of the Black Hills and Badlands from April through October. After that our international trips kick in to Ecuador, Cuba, Costa Rica, Romania, Peru and South America. We’re not out of the woods yet but 2022 should be a good year for travel abroad, and Rapid City residents are welcome to come along.
