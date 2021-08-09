Free Foundation Inspections Being Offered by Louisville Foundation Repair Pros For a Limited Time
Homeowners urged to take advantage of the free foundation assessments being offered by Louisville Foundation Repair Pros.LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exciting news coming out of Louisville today! Having a professional foundation inspection is extremely important, and to show why this service is so vital, the renowned company Louisville Foundation Repair Pros is offering free inspections. Customers are encouraged to scoop up this deal quickly as it is a limited-time offer.
Home foundation inspection covers the following bases: cracks, sinking and settling, upheaval, improperly functioning doors, gaps, uneven floors, and the presence of moisture. If any of those symptoms are found during the inspection, the company makes expert repair recommendations to the homeowner. It's crucial all foundation repairs are made promptly to avoid future, costly damages.
The owner and CEO of the Louisville Foundation Repair Pros had some wise words to share about inspections, "It's really very simple to avoid foundation damages that lead to other structural problems. All a homeowner has to do is obtain routine foundation inspections. That's it. During an inspection, my contractors look for things that the untrained eye doesn't know how to spot. In some cases, cracks and leaks are hidden and cannot be found by the homeowner. I've decided to make foundation inspection services free because they are the most necessary thing a homeowner will ever do."
Each foundation inspection service is treated uniquely because no two homes are the same. Some structures have basements, crawl spaces, or are of the pier & beam variety. One thing is for certain, the company does an incredibly thorough job and very rarely, if ever, miss any discrepancies.
When the team is hired, they don't just poke around the cement of the home. In fact, an inspection goes much further than that. Homeowners will see the contractors investigating nearby trees, irrigation systems (or lack thereof) in the surrounding yard, basement and crawl space interiors, and roots growing under the concrete slabs. All of that is part of the free inspection being offered at this time.
John Beery, the owner of the company, wanted potential customers to know that there are no strings attached to the free inspection offer. It is 100% free of charge and does not obligate the homeowner to hire the company for services. "My staff is dedicated to the safety of the homeowner. The only way to ensure that a foundation is fully functional is by performing a meticulous inspection of the cement and surrounding area. If we see something sinister, we'll let the customer know and make affordable repair recommendations."
When a homeowner reaches out to the company for an inspection, they can plan to schedule a time to meet with the contractor and have the health of their foundation assessed. During this assessment, the contractor will do a visual survey of the foundation, which includes eyeing the surrounding drainage, slope, and vegetation around the foundation. From there, an advanced inspection takes place. Once all is said and done, the homeowner will know what the next steps are in securing the integrity of their foundation.
This isn't the first time Louisville Foundation Pros has offered the community free inspections services. In fact, the company frequently shows its generosity through free inspections, competitive pricing, and seasonal specials. The key to staying in the know with this company is by frequently visiting the user-friendly website at https://louisvillefoundationrepairpros.com/ where offers are listed. Plus, customers can explore the many other services offered by the company as well as fill out an appointment form.
The goal of the company is to ensure all homeowners are living on solid ground. Foundation dysfunction is a widespread occurrence that can cost people thousands of dollars to fix if left neglected. That is another reason why this great company is offering free inspections because if there is damage detected, the homeowner will have to pay for repairs, and John Beery, CEO & Owner, wants to alleviate as much financial burden as he possibly can.
Many homeowners aren't aware that problems with their foundation exist because the problems don't rear their ugly heads until they manifest in other areas of the home. A free foundation inspection can help homeowners bypass all of this headache by having routine foundation inspections making it easy to catch minor issues before they become major.
If a homeowner notices cracks or leaks on the interior or exterior of their foundation, they are encouraged to call (502) 829-6911 to schedule an appointment for a free inspection.
About Louisville Foundation Pros
Founded in 2010 and located in Louisville, the Louisville Foundation Pros is a one-stop-shop for all things foundation-related. Offering free inspections, repairs, basement waterproofing, crawl space services, house leveling, and much more. It's enforced time and time again that the company offers the lowest prices in the local area and plans to do so as long as it remains in operation. With years of on-the-job practice, Owner John Beery is confident in his capabilities as a contractor. All customers can have peace of mind knowing that John only employs the best staff in the industry, putting each potential hire through a rigorous hiring process that includes a skills test. With safety being at the forefront of the business, the company is fully licensed and insured and never cuts corners in order to save time or a couple of bucks. Hiring this crew of exemplary contractors means each customer is treated with respect and as a unique individual with personalized foundation needs. The time is now to secure a free estimate and inspection with a company that cares.
