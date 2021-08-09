Adult Operator Damages Rental UTV in Rollover

CONTACT: Lieutenant Robert M. Mancini, Jr. 603-271-3127 August 9, 2021

Clarksville, NH – On Saturday afternoon at approximately 3:00 p.m., Law Enforcement personnel from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and Pittsburg Police Department responded to the Snack Shack Trail in Clarksville for a reported rental utility-terrain vehicle (UTV) rollover crash. Upon notification of the incident, members of the Pittsburg Fire Department as well as personnel from the 45th Parallel Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the scene.

The operator was identified as James R. Martineau, a 29 year-old male, from Lebanon, Connecticut. According to Martineau, he was traveling down-hill at a speed of 30-35 mph when he suddenly lost control of the UTV on a portion of uneven terrain and rolled over. After rolling over, the UTV came to rest off of the trail. The UTV sustained serious damage and needed to be repaired trailside prior to being removed.

The operator was wearing a safety harness when the incident occurred and as a result he did not sustain any injuries. Martineau declined any further medical treatment by EMS personnel and was provided a ride back to the rental facility by another rider in his group. An on-scene investigation determined that unreasonable speed was the primary contributing factor. The operator was subsequently issued a summons for unreasonable speed.

When out recreating on the trails, riders must be mindful of trail conditions, potential hazards, and other trail users. It is critical to operate within your own limits while understanding that the trails are being used by both novice and experienced riders. State law requires that “…in all cases speed shall be controlled so that the operator will be able to avoid colliding with any person, vehicle or object.”