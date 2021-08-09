Financial Media Exchange Introduces Artificial-Intelligence-Driven-Content Powered by Vestorly
The Vestorly AI-content supplements what is already the world’s largest marketing content library designed exclusively for financial advisors
At FMeX, we continue to broaden our offerings at a time where it’s more important than ever for financial advisors to deliver relevant and timely information to their clients and prospects.”PLYMOUTH, MA, USA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial Media Exchange (“FMeX”), the world’s largest content library built exclusively for the financial services industry, announced today that it will partner with Vestorly, Inc. to provide financial advisors with artificial-intelligence-driven-content to effectively increase engagement with clients and prospects.
— Ric McConkey, President & CEO
FMeX has integrated Vestorly’s Artificial-Intelligence-driven software within its proprietary technology, allowing financial advisors to easily add AI-curated content to their social media and marketing activities. The new AI-driven-content expands upon what is already the world’s largest marketing content library available within the financial services industry.
“At FMeX, we continue to broaden our offerings at a time where it’s more important than ever for financial advisors to deliver relevant and timely information to their clients and prospects, said Ric McConkey President & CEO of FMeX. “Vestorly’s AI technology – coupled with our original content library – provides financial advisors a unique and comprehensive marketing platform for advisors to communicate effectively and enhance their brand. By utilizing Vestorly’s AI-software, with just a few clicks, financial advisors can share relevant and timely content from a curated stream of articles, delivered via email and social media.”
Ralph Pahlmeyer, CEO of Vestorly, added, “We are excited to partner with FMeX and integrate our licensed technology into the already comprehensive FMeX technology that will help financial advisors better personalize their content feeds to best serve the interests of their clients and prospects. The Vestorly-powered AI-curation engine will help financial advisors engage and deepen relationships while also automatically prescreening for compliance approvals.
FMeX was built by industry veterans with a single goal of helping financial advisors connect, communicate and cultivate client relationships in the digital age. Pioneering Content-As-A-Service, FMeX provides access to organized, searchable and customizable content and is powered by its proprietary sales enablement technology – all to help transform the way financial professionals engage with their clients and manage new opportunities.
For about $1/day, FMeX offers financial advisors:
• Daily Editorial Highlights that deliver trending content within the 72 hour news cycle
• The world’s largest Articles Library of marketing content designed specifically for financial advisors, organized into categories like Asset Allocation,
Charitable Giving, Education Funding, Estate Planning, Insurance, Responsible Investing, Retirement Planning and more
• A Newsletter Library containing 18 unique quarterly newsletters covering topics specifically for Business Owners, Retirees, Women, Millennials, LGBTQ+,
and Pre-Retirees and offered in Spanish
• Weekly, Monthly and Quarterly Market Updates published within 24-hours after markets close
• Thousands of videos, memes and infographics
• Seamless integrations with most of the major CRMs
About Financial Media Exchange
FMeX is the world’s largest content library built on sales enablement technology. Designed exclusively for the financial services industry, our single mission is to help financial professionals provide personalized marketing content to their clients in order to enhance client relationships and increase sales.
FMeX was founded by experts in the financial services industry and is the first Content-As-A-Service company with headquarters in Plymouth, Massachusetts and offices in New York, New Jersey and Kansas City. Individuals and organizations of all sizes benefit from our sophisticated sales enablement technology that allows for aggregation, curation, and distribution of content from any mobile device, in addition to measuring content utilization, remaining compliant with industry regulations and elevating the customer experience. For more information, visit https://fmexdirect.com.
About Vestorly
Vestorly, founded in 2012, is a technology company whose award-winning AI-driven Content Management Engine curates and personalizes content from anywhere in the world. It unleashes the power of machine learning and natural language processing to leverage content across different business activities. Vestorly's content engine combines content marketing and content management's primary components to intelligently curate original, third-party and licensed content. Through the three pistons of intelligent content curation, content discovery, content filtering, and content personalization Vestorly increases product engagement, lead generation, and brand awareness for major brands and publishers. For more information, visit www.vestorly.com.
