Duro Announces Partnership with First Resonance

New Integration to Bolster Next-Gen Manufacturing

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duro, a pioneer in enterprise SaaS for managing hardware data, today announced an integration with First Resonance, a start-up transforming manufacturing through ion -- a new Factory Operating System. Deploying the integration will help unify the different teams across design engineers, manufacturing, and operations to guarantee unparalleled transparency for connected and collaborative manufacturing.

First Resonance’s Factory Operating System, ion, is revolutionizing the way manufacturers coordinate their workflow processes and is gaining traction with customers such as Matternet, Joby Aviation, and Astra. Both ion and Duro’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions are native cloud-based platforms designed to modernize and simplify outdated methods and frameworks for the next wave of hardware companies.

“We believe that, in order to solve this century’s toughest challenges, we have to make use of the massive advancements in data flow, computation, and advanced technologies like machine learning in order to actually solve these problems faster than ever before,” said Karan Talati, CEO of First Resonance. “This means that different systems need to be able to help the providers of these innovations fast, and they can do that by making it as easy as a button to connect two systems. We’re excited to make this a reality with ion’s integration with Duro.”

As design engineering teams work primarily in CAD and PLM, manufacturing and operations teams can stay up-to-date automatically on any changes made by engineers in real-time. Using approved Engineering Change Orders (ECO) as the integration point between Duro and ion ensures only reviewed and approved data is released to the production floor. Alleviating emails and air gaps between teams greatly reduces the risk of errors and delays. With a streamlined process that ensures all information is accurate and up-to-date, companies can focus on creating products without delay caused by missing or incorrect data points.

Mutual customers such as Arevo now have access to a completely digitized, seamless workflow experience, with a true single source of truth for all BOM, CAD, and supply chain data. By eliminating the manual transfer of information from Duro PLM to the ion Factory Operating System, especially as that information might be changing, Arevo saves both time and costly errors from happening.

"When you automate, you remove the potential for human error. It's just so much better," said Sohil Nandu, Staff Software Engineer at Arevo.

“At Duro, we’re partnering with best-in-class companies like First Resonance to take software for the manufacturing industry to unprecedented heights,” said Michael Corr, CEO of Duro. “We’re building the best systems and tools possible so that superior hardware products can get to market quickly and efficiently. Hardware product workflow tools have notoriously been too complicated and time-consuming to configure. Duro’s mission is to fix this by creating a truly plug-and-play platform for hardware teams to move faster than ever before.”

In conjunction with the new partnership, CEOs Karan Talati and Michael Corr from First Resonance and Duro, respectively, will be keynote speakers at the new LA Hardware Meetup on August 17th at 7PM PT. Those interested in attending the inaugural online meetup, sponsored by informal, can RSVP here.

To learn more about Duro, visit www.durolabs.co.

About Duro

Duro is a B2B enterprise cloud software platform that is empowering the next generation of hardware teams in the era of agile development. The company leverages software automation to increase workforce productivity and reduce the risks inherent in engineering and manufacturing hardware products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the award-winning company was founded by Michael Corr and Kellan O’Connor. Duro is helping companies like Sphero, Arevo, and Rapid Robotics innovate better and faster. Learn more at durolabs.co.

About First Resonance

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California and run by a team of former engineers at SpaceX, JPL, Zoox, and Toyota, First Resonance is breaking down the barriers between design, manufacturing, and product delivery with its ion manufacturing platform, so engineers building next-generation hardware companies can move faster and continuously innovate on delivering better hardware to the world. The company is backed by Blue Bear Capital, Fika Ventures, Wavemaker Partners, Stage Venture Partners, and other