Rutland Barracks/ Trespassing
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B403246
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: August 8th, 2021, at approximately 1309 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Green Mountain Plaza, 318 US RT 7 S, Rutland Town, Vermont
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Grover Pangburn
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 8th, 2021, at approximately 1309 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a trespassing complaint at the Hannaford Supermarket in the Green Mountain Plaza in Rutland Town.
Through investigation it was determined Grover Pangburn had violated an order of no trespass by being in the Hannaford Supermarket in the Green Mountain Plaza. Pangburn was released on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 13th, 2021 at 10:00 AM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/13/2021 at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.