Rutland Barracks/ Trespassing

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B403246

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: August 8th, 2021, at approximately 1309 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Green Mountain Plaza, 318 US RT 7 S, Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Grover Pangburn

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 8th, 2021, at approximately 1309 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a trespassing complaint at the Hannaford Supermarket in the Green Mountain Plaza in Rutland Town.

Through investigation it was determined Grover Pangburn had violated an order of no trespass by being in the Hannaford Supermarket in the Green Mountain Plaza. Pangburn was released on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 13th, 2021 at 10:00 AM.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/13/2021 at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.