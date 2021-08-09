Submit Release
Redfish Summit 2021: Attend, learn, share your input

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting the first ever Redfish Summit 2021 on Aug. 24 in Ocala. The summit will be a day-long public discussion on redfish biology and management in Florida including a presentation on an updated stock assessment, information about habitat and water quality, and interactive discussions about future management of the fishery. 

This event would not be possible without the support of our many sponsors including:

  • Diamond sponsor: Coastal Conservation Association of Florida
  • Platinum sponsor: Sea and Shoreline Aquatic Restoration
  • Silver sponsors:
    • American Sportfishing Association
    • Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida

The summit will be at the Hilton Ocala, 3600 SW 36th Ave., Ocala. To participate in the event in person, register at MyFWC.com/Redfish2021. Space is limited. Those who cannot attend the summit in person can watch on TheFloridaChannel.org and submit comments and questions to potentially be addressed during the summit at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.

