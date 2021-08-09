Vermont Hunter Education Courses Are Offered Now

If you or someone you know would like to go hunting this fall but have never taken a hunter education course, this is the time to act. Vermont’s hunter education instructors are now holding a limited number of courses throughout the state.

A person must pass the hunter education course before they can purchase their first hunting license.

“Most of these courses are held in August and September,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Hunter Education Coordinator Nicole Meier. “All of our instructors are volunteers. They teach because they are passionate about hunting and want to ensure that Vermont’s safe hunting legacy continues.”

“Volunteer instructors are the backbone of the Vermont Hunter Education Program. They are vital to Vermont’s strong record of safe hunting. Hands-on and in-person learning from an experienced instructor are the best ways to become familiar with the skills associated with safe hunting.”

“Courses are available in basic hunter education, bowhunter education, trapper education, and combination hunter-bowhunter education. We expect more classes to be posted throughout August and September, so check our website frequently.”

The courses will be listed as they become available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com. On the Home page, click on Hunt and then Hunter Education and Find the Right Class for You. To register for a course, go to this link: https://www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont

A Vermont hunter education card entitles you to hunt in all 50 states, as well as some international locations.

Students who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are strongly encouraged to wear masks while indoors. COVID-19 guidance could change, please reach out to your instructor or the Vermont Hunter Education Program (HunterEducation@vermont.gov or Tel. 802-828-1193) with any questions about what is required.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, experience level, sex, or gender identity. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available on request at no cost to the student. Please include a description of the accommodation you will need and include your contact information. Requests should be made as early as possible. Please send an e-mail to: Nicole.Meier@vermont.gov 802-828-1193 (voice), 1-800-253-0191 (TTY).