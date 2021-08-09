CollabraLink Technologies, Inc. Awarded $46M contract by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
MCLEAN, VA, USA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CollabraLink is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $46M ProTech Satellite task order from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to provide comprehensive Professional, Technical, and Management Support Services with the Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research (OAR) and its line offices. Under this contract, CollabraLink will provide programmatic support services ranging from Grants Administration, Budgetary Support, Program Analysis Support, and Communications support for all OAR line offices.
ProTech is NOAA’s program for Professional and Technical Services across five Domains, Satellite, Fisheries, Weather, Oceans, and Enterprise Operations. These domains provide an industrial base of professional, scientific, and technical resources in support of NOAA and its Line and Staff Offices to become the environmental intelligence capability of our nation.
This contract aligns with CollabraLink’s Mission Support capabilities. “CollabraLink is pleased to announce the continuation of our support at NOAA in the critical areas of Professional, Technical, and Management Support services,” said Philip Crowe, CollabraLink’s Vice President of Business Development. “By providing these essential support services, we have established a trusted partnership with NOAA, predicated on producing and retaining our exceptionally talented staff members who are extremely dedicated to serving the broad array of mission areas this program requires.”
For the past 10 years, CollabraLink has supported NOAA in providing professional, program, and mission support services. CollabraLink has invested heavily in creating an operational model to help continuously evolve our corporate culture and adapt to NOAA’s resource needs.
About CollabraLink Technologies, Inc
CollabraLink Technologies, Inc. (CollabraLink), based in McLean, VA is focused on building a modern, digital government. For the past 15 years, CollabraLink has specialized in combining user-focused research & design with Agile frameworks and automation platforms to deliver transformative solutions for our agency partners.
