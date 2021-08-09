Primeview Global Launches New Website

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Primeview Global, a global leader in visualization products is excited to announce the launch of its newly streamlined and redesigned website: www.primeviewglobal.com. The updated and modern design offers improved and easier navigation, easier access to product information, and more engaging content and case studies to reflect the exceptional deployment of projects across the United States and globally.

Our goal with this new website is to provide our visitors an easier way to learn about PRIMEVIEW’s product and services and to browse information based on their own needs.

Our current and prospective clients will find useful information about our display solutions with relevant case studies on our website that is all integrated with a simple to share trigger option for quick collaboration.

“I believe that this new website for Primeview properly aligns with our company vision for growth and expansion in the future.” – Shay Giuili, CEO and Founder at Primeview Global.

Based on feedback from customers and with the focus on the user experience, we modernized the website with feature enhancements such as:

* Easier and clear navigation – Allows the user to easily discover and identify new products as well as view successful new and existing installations across the many verticals we service.

* Revamped case study section – provides resellers of Primeview the ability to market successful joint projects that have the precise solution a new prospect may be searching for.

* Improved project registration – Allows Primeview the ability to support and protect the partners who are promoting our solutions.

* Expanded locations list – new global directory of showrooms, experience centers, service centers and authorized partner showcases.

* Elite Partners section – this dedicated area is currently under development and will be coming soon.

The new website follows the successful grand opening of a multi-million-dollar experience center in South Florida. To learn more about our new website or to schedule a visit to our centers around the world, please contact us at 212-730-4905 or info@primeviewglobal.com.



ABOUT PRIMEVIEW:

Primeview is a privately held global manufacturing company that was launched in 1997 specializing in advanced display solutions, with a focus on the industrial market. Primeview manufactures on the most advanced ISO-certified production lines, maintaining high quality control standards to build products for the most demanding markets. Primeview offers a true “one-stop shop” for display solutions, including digital signage, video conferencing systems, high-brightness displays, touchscreens, kiosks, weatherproof monitors, and specialty. The company’s solutions can be found in board rooms, museums, casinos, retail stores, hotels, and properties around the globe: ESPN studios, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, ABC studios, Fox Studios, NASA, Ernst & Young, American Express, US Navy, Chevron, Lexus, Sprint, CitiGroup, Bank of America, IDF, NYU, NBC Broadcast Studios, Weather Channel and Disney Theme Parks. For more information, please visit us at www.primeviewglobal.com or socialize with us on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

