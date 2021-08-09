Focused on Helping Young Women Become Successful Entrepreneurs, Millennial Queenmaker Announces President - Megan Moen

Megan Moen Peter J. Burns III

DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, US, August 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millennial Queenmaker , a company started by serial entrepreneur Peter J. Burns III , has announced the appointment of Megan Moen as president.Moen, the 26-year-old daughter of a small business owner and a graduate of South Dakota State University, always wanted to be an entrepreneur.So why take the position for Millennial Queenmaker and work for Burns?“Its like being an entrepreneur in that Peter has trusted me with a great deal of latitude to run the company and explore new avenues of growth,” Moen said. “It also is a great opportunity to be instrumental in the lives of tens of thousands of young women who want to fulfill a dream and be their own boss (or manage their own company).”Burns, a serial entrepreneur who has successful started or helped manage more than 150 companies, was ecstatic to have Moen lead Millennial Queenmaker.“Megan is emblematic of the women we have and will continue to attract to the program,” said Burns. “Above all, she is incredibly intelligent. Just as importantly, she is also ambitious. She has a goal in mind and won’t stop until she achieves it.”Moen said their “many, many women out there” with similar traits. But they do not see a path forward.“Without the right resources, money or mentorship that dream can be downright impossible,” Moen says. “Even with a business degree and years in Corporate America, I didn’t know where to start or who to trust with my vision.”She says it is common — especially in the COVID era and the post-pandemic world—for the entrepreneurial dreams of young women to die before they ever get off the ground.“It’s all wildly confusing at first,” Moen says. “And I can tell you that a lot of my peers don’t want to look like a dumb young girl who doesn’t even know what questions to ask. It’s a substantial barrier, one that Millennial Queenmaker will help break down.”Burns says Millennial Queenmaker does this by providing the necessary mentoring, direction, and funding.“Millennial Queenmaker has broken the code to financial security and independence for young women who are qualified to enter into the program,” Burns said.How the Program WorksMillennial Queenmaker has three components:First, it offers mentoring to young women, who have an operating business and the appropriate funding. The entrepreneur merely needs guidance from Burns or the deep bench of female advisors he has assembled, such as Sue Malone of Strategies for Small Business.Second, Millennial Queenmaker offers a placement service for young female entrepreneurs, who may or may not have the funding, but are unsure of what kind of business they would like to own and manage. The company has vetted more than 40 businesses (some the of them franchises) that have a high propensity for success. They are only missing two ingredients – the appropriate funding and a smart, ambitious young woman ready to take the reins.Third, Millennial Queenmaker and its sister company, Burns Funding , helps provide the capital as highlighted above.“Many women already know what kind of business they want to start,” said Moen. “They only lack two things – guidance and funding. That’s where Millennial Queenmaker comes in.”Moen adds that Burns’ female focus is empowering.“I wasn’t looking to get into a program that primarily for women. That has been a bonus,” she said. “The real benefit is that Peter has so much experience and so many connections.”About Peter J. Burns IIIPeter J. Burns III is a serial entrepreneur, who has demonstrated time and time again that he has a keen eye for creating innovative businesses and partnerships.Based today in Del Mar, California, Burns grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVa), and finally the Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have successful business careers, Burns chose the life of an entrepreneur.Burns adds that his "official" career as an entrepreneur started as a result of his enrollment in an Entrepreneurship course at UVa's venerable McIntire School of Commerce. His business plan for that course was importing mopeds (motorized bikes) to the US from Europe and renting them to tourists at US resorts. “I executed my business plan on Nantucket after my class was over, made a small fortune and never looked back,” said Burns.Burns started hundreds of businesses over the next two decades. He then moved to Arizona in the early 2000s and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. In 2006, he took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneur-like founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation’s first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.“The spark behind the college was ignited only a month ago by Peter Burns, a self-made millionaire who is teaching entrepreneur education classes at Arizona State University's Barrett Honors College,” according to the Phoenix Business Journal. “Burns met with GCU Chief Executive Brent Richardson after, Burns says, ASU and its business school weren't interested in forming a program specifically targeting entrepreneurs.”In recognition of his work, Burns was honored by the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.

