SanityDesk accepted to Techstars LA to build a small business growth ecosystem
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a crowded space of 8000+ SaaS marketing solutions, SanityDesk stands out for its unique business model. SanityDesk is the first company to bring together all the tools for small businesses to grow with easy, on-demand access to human talent.
SanityDesk took a key step towards realizing a growth ecosystem for small businesses. SanityDesk is one of 12 startups selected out of several hundred applications to the Techstars program in Los Angeles. Over the coming months, SanityDesk will prepare for the public launch of its all-in-one tool and marketplace model.
By building a marketplace with SaaS, SanityDesk will have the analytics to understand the work and real impact of freelancers. This provides a greater level of transparency and trust that standalone marketplaces cannot (e.g. Upwork and Fiverr).
SanityDesk is currently in private beta with 200 paying customers.
“We realized very early that great tools are not enough for small businesses. 72% of our customers want access to marketing talent to help their businesses grow - and they want the talent to have proven past impact. This means you must be able to measure outcomes and actions of their work - you can only do this when you have a marketplace combined with the software tools.”
Samuel Cook, CEO, SanityDesk
Quotes about SanityDesk from the Techstars LA team:
“SanityDesk is well-positioned to have a significant and disruptive impact by focusing on a long neglected, but massive market opportunity in tech - small business owners. They have the right traction, team and a unique model.”
Matt Kozlov, Managing Director, Techstars LA
“What impresses me most about SanityDesk is their hyper-focus on small businesses selling services - they have shown signs of deeply understanding this market. The combination of this understanding and Sam's leadership experience as a former U.S. Army Officer makes me believe SanityDesk is a startup to watch - if they deliver on their promise, small businesses will be in a much better place."
Sherman Williams, Entrepreneur in Residence, Techstars LA
About: SanityDesk is an all-in-one growth ecosystem for 1-50 people businesses. SanityDesk offers an all-in-one growth solution (marketing, sales CRM, support) with easy access to human talent (via marketplace) to grow online. SanityDesk customers include consultants, coaches, agencies and startups as well as local businesses, like realtors.
Samuel Cook
