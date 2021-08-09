Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Auglaize
Moulton Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Waynesfield-Goshen Improvement League
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Butler
Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Butler County Port Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Middletown
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Millville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clark
Village of Enon
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clinton
Vernon Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Columbiana
Center Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Crawford
Crawford County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Galion Public Library Association
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
City of Euclid
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Middleburg Heights
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Northeast Ohio Advanced Energy Special Improvement District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Moreland Hills
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Delaware
Powell Community Improvement Corporation
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Fayette
City of Washington Court House
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Columbus Preparatory and Fitness Academy
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hilliard Development Corporation
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Northland Preparatory and Fitness Academy
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Office of the Ohio Secretary of State
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Village of Obetz
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Whitehall Preparatory and Fitness Academy
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Fulton
Wauseon Exempted School District Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Greene
City of Bellbrook
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Fairborn
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Yellow Springs
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
City of Mt. Healthy
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Community Improvement Corporation of Lockland
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Silverton Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Henry
Holgate Community Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Liberty Center Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Patrick Henry School District Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hocking
City of Logan
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson
Cross Creek Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Island Creek Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson Belmont Regional Solid Waste Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson County General Health District
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Knox
Village of Danville
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
City of Willoughby
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Willoughby Landfill
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Licking
City of Heath
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Licking Park District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Logan
Macochee Joint Ambulance District
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Richland Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stokes Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Washington Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
City of Sheffield Lake
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas
Toledo Lucas County Public Library
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Madison
Canaan Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hurt Battelle Memorial Library
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pleasant Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Midway
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mahoning
South Range Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Western Reserve Transit Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
Butler Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
City of Brookville
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Miamisburg
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Moraine
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Trotwood
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ottawa
Erie Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Portage
City of Kent
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Portage County District Library
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Putnam
Putnam County Schools Insurance Group
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ross
Ross County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
City of Hudson
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Tallmadge Grow, Inc.
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Van Wert
York Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Williams
West Buffalo Joint Township Cemetery
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
Pemberville Union Cemetery
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.