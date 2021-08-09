Submit Release
News Search

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

August 9, 2021                                                                     

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Auglaize

Moulton Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Waynesfield-Goshen Improvement League

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Butler County Port Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Middletown

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Millville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clark

Village of Enon

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clinton

Vernon Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana

Center Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Crawford

Crawford County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Galion Public Library Association

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Euclid

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Middleburg Heights

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Northeast Ohio Advanced Energy Special Improvement District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Moreland Hills

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Powell Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fayette

City of Washington Court House

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Columbus Preparatory and Fitness Academy

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hilliard Development Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Northland Preparatory and Fitness Academy

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Office of the Ohio Secretary of State

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Village of Obetz

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Whitehall Preparatory and Fitness Academy

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Fulton

Wauseon Exempted School District Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greene

City of Bellbrook

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Fairborn

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Yellow Springs

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

City of Mt. Healthy

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Community Improvement Corporation of Lockland

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Silverton Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Henry

Holgate Community Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Liberty Center Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Patrick Henry School District Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hocking

City of Logan

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

Cross Creek Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Island Creek Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson Belmont Regional Solid Waste Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson County General Health District

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Knox

Village of Danville

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

City of Willoughby

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Willoughby Landfill

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking

City of Heath

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking Park District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Logan

Macochee Joint Ambulance District

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Richland Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stokes Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

City of Sheffield Lake

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Toledo Lucas County Public Library

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Madison

Canaan Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hurt Battelle Memorial Library

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pleasant Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Midway

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

South Range Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Western Reserve Transit Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Butler Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Brookville

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Miamisburg

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Moraine

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Trotwood

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

Erie Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage

City of Kent

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage County District Library

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Putnam

Putnam County Schools Insurance Group

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ross

Ross County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

City of Hudson

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tallmadge Grow, Inc.

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

York Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Williams

West Buffalo Joint Township Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Pemberville Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

