August 9, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor's office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Auglaize Moulton Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Waynesfield-Goshen Improvement League 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Butler Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Butler County Port Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Middletown IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Millville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clark Village of Enon IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clinton Vernon Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Columbiana Center Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Crawford Crawford County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Galion Public Library Association 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga City of Euclid C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Middleburg Heights IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Northeast Ohio Advanced Energy Special Improvement District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Moreland Hills IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Delaware Powell Community Improvement Corporation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Fayette City of Washington Court House IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Columbus Preparatory and Fitness Academy 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hilliard Development Corporation IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Northland Preparatory and Fitness Academy 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Office of the Ohio Secretary of State 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Village of Obetz IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Whitehall Preparatory and Fitness Academy 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Fulton Wauseon Exempted School District Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Greene City of Bellbrook IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Fairborn IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Yellow Springs IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton City of Mt. Healthy IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Community Improvement Corporation of Lockland 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Silverton Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Henry Holgate Community Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Liberty Center Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Patrick Henry School District Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hocking City of Logan IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson Cross Creek Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Island Creek Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson Belmont Regional Solid Waste Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson County General Health District 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Knox Village of Danville IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lake City of Willoughby IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Willoughby Landfill IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Licking City of Heath IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Licking Park District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Logan Macochee Joint Ambulance District IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Richland Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stokes Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Washington Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain City of Sheffield Lake 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas Toledo Lucas County Public Library IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Madison Canaan Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hurt Battelle Memorial Library IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pleasant Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Midway 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mahoning South Range Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Western Reserve Transit Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Butler Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 City of Brookville IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Miamisburg IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Moraine IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Trotwood IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ottawa Erie Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Portage City of Kent IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Portage County District Library IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Putnam Putnam County Schools Insurance Group IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ross Ross County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Summit City of Hudson IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Tallmadge Grow, Inc. 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Van Wert York Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Williams West Buffalo Joint Township Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Pemberville Union Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies.

