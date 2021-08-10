ITShastra Welcomes Jogi Daita to Advisory Board

About

ITShastra is a global IT services provider with leading capabilities in consulting, software development, testing, design, and next-generation digital solutions. With two decades of experience, we enable our clients across the spectrum to navigate through their digital transformation journey. We have unmatched experience in the BFSI (banking, financial services, insurance) sector with more than 3 million hours of hands-on turn-key project management experience. Our marquee client lists include many Fortune 500 companies in the residential mortgage services of the USA. With ISO 9001 and ISO 27000 certifications, ITShastra offers a comprehensive range of services that are powered by Microsoft Azure & AWS-based cloud solutions. With an AI-powered core, we offer a range of application development services that are both interactive and intelligent. Our location-independent agile delivery model with the ability to scale up at a short notice has made us the preferred technology partner of enterprises across the globe. We stand for in-time, quality delivery with significant cost efficiency, resulting in better return on investment. Headquartered in Mumbai, India; we have multiple software development centres across the globe that work as co-innovation hubs for businesses. As a nimble & ever-learning organisation, we embrace technology as a tool to create value for the clients, people, partners, and community at large.

