ITShastra Welcomes Jogi Daita to Advisory Board
Serial technology entrepreneur Jogi Daita has joined the advisory board of ITShastra
We are building our leadership team that will focus on positioning the company to capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the financial services industry”MARYLAND, USA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serial technology entrepreneur Jogi Daita has joined the advisory board of ITShastra, a global IT services provider with leading capabilities in consulting, and next-generation digital solutions with niche expertise in the financial services sector.
— Sanjeev Dahiwadkar
Daita is currently the managing partner at Oxygen Ventures and is on the boards of several of the company’s portfolio and partner firms. He previously was the CEO of Credo Technology Solutions and Oxygen Networks. With more than three decades of experience in the technology industry, Daita is a visionary technology advocate with an impeccable understanding of the global technology markets. He can spot the new trends of the industry at ease and has driven many strategies, key partnerships, and venture creation initiatives throughout his career.
Welcoming Jogi to the advisory board, Sanjeev Dahiwadkar, Chief Executive Officer of ITShastra said, “Jogi’s understanding of technology and business culture will help take ITShastra to the next level of growth.”
“We are building our leadership team that will focus on positioning the company to capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the financial services industry as the pandemic accelerates the pace of digital transformation. Jogi will help us navigate those opportunities successfully,” Dahiwadkar said. Daita gained valuable experience in startup companies, technology, capital, and mergers and acquisitions while he was based in Mumbai until 1999. He is also a passionate advocate of STEM education and entrepreneurship.
“Technology and the sciences can significantly improve the way we do business as well as our lives,” Daita said. “I want to be a part of the effort to ensure that companies have the perspective as well as the financial resources to achieve their goals to help do that.”
As an active community partner, Daita also supports technology and education-related initiatives. He has a Bachelor’s in Economics and an MBA from SK University, India, and is a BITS, Pilani alumni.
About ITShastra (India) Pvt Ltd:
ITShastra is a global IT services provider with leading capabilities in consulting, software development, testing, design, and next-generation digital solutions. With two decades of experience, we enable our clients across the spectrum to navigate through their digital transformation journey. We have unmatched experience in the BFSI (banking, financial services, insurance) sector with more than 3 million hours of hands-on turn-key project management experience. Our marquee client lists include many Fortune 500 companies in the residential mortgage services of the USA.
With ISO 9001 and ISO 27000 certifications, ITShastra offers a comprehensive range of services that are powered by Microsoft Azure & AWS-based cloud solutions. With an AI-powered core, we offer a range of application development services that are both interactive and intelligent. Our location-independent agile delivery model with the ability to scale up at a short notice has made us the preferred technology partner of enterprises across the globe. We stand for in-time, quality delivery with significant cost efficiency, resulting in better return on investment.
Headquartered in Mumbai, India; we have multiple software development centers across the globe that work as co-innovation hubs for businesses. As a nimble & ever-learning organization, we embrace technology as a tool to create value for the clients, people, partners, and community at large.
For more information contact us:
Avinash Kulkarni, Chief Compliance Officer
ITShastra (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Email: avinash.kulkarni@itshastra.com
Web: https://www.itshastra.com/
Avinash Kulkarni
ITShastra (India) Pvt. Ltd.
98810 22485
avinash.kulkarni@itshastra.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn