Open LMS’s Flagship LMS Solutions Launch on AWS’s GovCloud (US)
Open LMS and AWS expand their growing relationship with launch of Open LMS’s flagship open-source learning management systems on AWS’s secure AWS GovCloud (US).
US government agencies and departments should have an open-source learning management solution that is fully supported and managed, while still meeting requirements critical to their constituents.”BRIGHTON, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open LMS, a leading provider of open-source learning management system (LMS) solutions, announced today that its flagship offerings, Open LMS EDU and Open LMS WORK are now available in the AWS Marketplace, an online store where you can buy or sell software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
— Phill Miller
AWS GovCloud (US) gives government customers and their partners the flexibility to architect secure cloud solutions that comply with FedRAMP High baseline; the DOJ’s Criminal Justice Information Systems (CJIS) Security Policy; U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR); Export Administration Regulations (EAR); Department of Defense (DoD) Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (SRG) for Impact Levels 2, 4 and 5; FIPS 140-2; IRS-1075; and other compliance regimes. Adding these capabilities to AWS (US) GovCloud brings the high-quality support and service that Open LMS clients have known to a new, even more robust environment and makes those services available to entities that need their Moodle™ LMS hosted in a FedRAMP-certified environment.
This is a new opportunity for the market to receive service from Open LMS as well as the secure environment that is delivered through AWS GovCloud (US), and work with two trusted brands in the market.
“We believe that US government agencies and departments should have an open-source learning management solution that is fully supported and managed, while still meeting the important requirements that are critical to their constituents. Putting Open LMS in AWS GovCloud (US) does exactly that,” said Phill Miller, Managing Director of Open LMS.
Paul Soligon, AWS Director of Sales, said, “We have been so excited to see the growth of Open LMS and our emerging collaboration. This is just another step in the deepening partnership between AWS and Open LMS.”
About Open LMS
Open LMS leverages open-source software to deliver an effective and engaging learning experience. As the largest commercial provider of hosting and support services for the open-source Moodle™ learning platform, we help organizations and institutions deliver great learning experiences without complexities. Previously a Blackboard product, Open LMS was acquired by Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG) in March 2020.
