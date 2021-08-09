Tejjy Inc. Qualifies to Bid on GSA Scheduling
Tejjy Inc. serving AEC professionals for the last 15 years has now been qualified to bid on GSA (General Services Administration) scheduling.
The Multiple Award Schedule and Federal Supply Schedule would help us to sign long-term contracts on commercial projects for federal, state and local governments.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , USA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tejjy Inc. serving the Architectural, Engineering and Construction professionals for the last 15 years has now been qualified to bid on GSA (General Services Administration) scheduling.
— Sukh Singh
Sukh Singh, the Vice President of Tejjy Inc. is delighted that his company has qualified for federal grants and schedules. He mentioned – “The Multiple Award Schedule and Federal Supply Schedule would help us to sign long-term contracts on commercial projects for federal, state and local governments. We can now access over 11 million commercial product supplies and services. Further, our BIM engineers, architects and consultants would get an opportunity to modernize the buying and selling experience of clients.”
Senior Project Manager of Tejjy Inc. stated – “USA Government Bodies are very particular about selecting vendors and GSA wants the best for federal organizations. We are satisfied that despite the meticulous and time-consuming process, Tejjy team has succeeded in getting the eligibility to trade on GSA. Bidding on federal construction projects would help us to gain expertise in government projects.”
Sukh provided a detailed account of the types of GSA construction projects for which Tejjy can bid. He named various design build projects like:
• Office buildings
• Educational buildings
• Sports Facilities
• Medical Buildings
• Transport Infrastructure such as roads, bridges, etc.
BIM Consultants of Tejjy Inc. remarked – “Understanding these practices help a construction firm to get a competitive edge. To win GSA Construction Bids, we are acquainted with different methods of project bidding like:
• Design-Bid-Build
• Design Build
• Construction Manager at Risk”
Regarding design-bid-build process, an Architectural Engineer of Tejjy Inc. commented – “Design-Bid-Build is a popular technique, where the government first chooses and appoints a designer for developing plans. Then, a bid for the project is published as IFB (Invitation for Bid) or RFP (Request for Proposal) solicitations, and the contractor, who wins the bid has to build the project.
The benefits of the GSA design bid build process are:
• Enhanced control over the project for federal buyers
• Better protection against unfair construction bids
• Easy estimation of project costs through preliminary developed specifications”
A Senior Architect of Tejjy Inc. specified – “Design-Build contract comprises both the design and construction simultaneously. Here, the contractor outsources some parts of the project to the subcontractors and the general contractors cooperate with architectural firms to bid on the solicitation.
The advantages of GSA design build process are:
• Streamlined construction process
• Reduced costs compared to Design Bid Build
• No conflicts, as single contractor is appointed for every stage of the project”
Architectural BIM Engineer of Tejjy Inc. pointed out – “Construction Manager at Risk is another bidding process, where the government appoints a construction manager, accountable for the design and the construction of the project at a Guaranteed Maximum Price. The technique integrates the features of both design bid build and design bid build processes.
Advantages of the CMAR bidding process include:
• Controlled overall costs and risk management
• Faster project completion due to coordinated design and construction
• Improved project quality”
