Rutland Barracks/ Simple Assault
News Release
CASE#: 21B403218
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: August 6, 2021 / 1655 hours
LOCATION: Clarendon
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: William Adams
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 6th , 2021, at approximately 1650 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a reported family fight in the Town of Clarendon. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the aggressor of the fight as William Adams (30). The fight was between Adams and his landlord who lives on the premises.
Investigation revealed Adams physically assaulted his landlord causing pain.
Adams was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland Town for processing.
Adams was released on a citation and conditions of release.
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: August 09, 2021 / 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.