Rutland Barracks/ Simple Assault

News Release

CASE#: 21B403218

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: August 6, 2021 / 1655 hours

LOCATION: Clarendon

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: William Adams

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 6th , 2021, at approximately 1650 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a reported family fight in the Town of Clarendon. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the aggressor of the fight as William Adams (30). The fight was between Adams and his landlord who lives on the premises.

Investigation revealed Adams physically assaulted his landlord causing pain.

Adams was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland Town for processing.

Adams was released on a citation and conditions of release.

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: August 09, 2021 / 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.