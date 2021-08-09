Exegy Names Global FinTech Leader as New Chief Revenue Officer
Craig Schachter brings more than 25 years of experience in financial services
The combination of Craig’s experience and understanding of the FinTech market space coupled with his customer solution-centric approach, aligns extremely well with Exegy’s mission and vision.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exegy Inc., the global leader in low-latency market data and execution solutions, predictive trading signals, and hardware-acceleration technology, today announced the appointment of Craig Schachter as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this newly created leadership role, Schachter will be responsible for setting and leading the organization’s global go-to-market strategy and execution, with a focus on superior business outcomes for the customer base.
Schachter comes to Exegy with over 25 years of experience as a sales leader in global software, data, and service companies. Prior to joining Exegy, Schachter was responsible for relationship management across SS&C Technologies’ Financial Services Group. He also held senior leadership roles at Finastra, FIS, SunGard, and Xcitek / XSP, where he developed a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and network within all the major verticals within financial services and FinTech operations. Since entering the financial services and technology solutions industry, Schachter has assumed increasing levels of responsibility and shown proven results as a global leader. His past experiences and successes provide the perspectives and market insights needed to move Exegy forward as it expands its global footprint and broadens its offerings to new and existing customers.
“The combination of Craig’s experience and understanding of the FinTech market space coupled with his customer solution-centric approach, aligns extremely well with Exegy’s mission and vision as we bring forward our expanded portfolio of premier market data and execution platforms,” said Chief Executive Officer Jim O’Donnell. Based in Exegy’s New York office, Schachter will report to O’Donnell.
More than just knowing the industry, Schachter is a passionate and empathetic leader of people, specializing in building and cultivating relationships, while taking a “learn-it-all” rather than a “know-it-all” approach to his work. Schachter has been a champion for diversity and inclusion programs in multiple companies and has mentored numerous colleagues and employees over the years.
“I’m excited to join Exegy at this pivotal time and help drive the next phase of growth for our company,” said Schachter. “With the backing of Marlin Equity Partners, we are uniquely positioned to bring new and innovative products to market, adding immediate value for our buy- and sell-side customers in the electronic trading space. We have amazingly talented people here and state-of-the-art patented technology that will continue to lead the industry. I look forward to playing an integral role in accelerating Exegy’s growth and bringing value to this high-caliber team and partnering with our prestigious global customer base.”
About Exegy®, Inc.
Exegy provides global market data and execution solutions, predictive trading signals, and hardware trading platforms to elite firms in the financial services industry. Today, Exegy serves as a strategic partner to leading principal traders, agency and retail brokers, exchanges, Alternative Trading System (ATS) and dark pool operators, market makers, hedge funds, and asset managers. At the heart of Exegy solutions are purpose-built appliances, hardware-acceleration and artificial intelligence technologies derived from an extensive portfolio of patented and patent-pending technology. To learn more about Exegy’s Signum portfolio of real-time trading signals, visit www.exegy-signum.com. Exegy promotes the design of robust electronic markets through its MarketDataPeaks service that reports real-time market data feed rates.
For more information, visit us at www.exegy.com
