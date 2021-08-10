Buddy’s Big Race Children’s Book is Now Available
A moving story about a boy and his dog.PALM DESERT, CA, US, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the snow comes to town, only one kid and his dog can win the dogsled race. Can Tim and his old pal Buddy prove that no odds are too great when you have the heart of a winner?
A heartwarming tale about the bond between a boy and his best friend, Buddy’s Big Race is sure to inspire readers of all ages.
“This story is based on a true event that occurred circa 1933 in the city of Coeur d’Alene Idaho” commented author Mari Edmondson. She added, “This story was told to me and thought it would make a great children’s book.”
Customer Reviews
“What a great story! There is nothing like a bond between a child and their pet (especially dogs!),” said one reviewer. “The illustrations are so vivid and alive. A great lesson for children (and even a few grown-ups).”
“Over the years I loved reading to my five children (now grown) and my fourteen grandchildren” another review commented. “I would most certainly put this children's book on the top five favorites.”
About the Author
Mariette (Mari) Edmondson grew up in North Idaho on a 40-acre ranch near Lake Coeur d’Alene. She loves horses, dogs, and especially cherry pie. Even though she now lives in Southern California, she still visits North Idaho any chance she gets. Buddy’s Big Race is her first book.
About the Illustrator
Christopher (Chris) Edmondson was born and raised in North Idaho and got his bachelor’s degree of Fine Arts from Northwest College of Art & Design. A kid at heart, he loves skateboarding, pizza, and drawing pictures. Chris still lives and works as an artist in the Northwest.
