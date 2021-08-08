Entegrion Appoints Successor Board Chairman and Names New CEO

VCM Analyzer

Christopher Rumana, MD succeeds Mowell as board chair, and clinical diagnostics veteran Bert Valada is named CEO amid expected growth of VCM system utilization.

I am honored to assume this key leadership role on behalf of all Entegrion shareholders during this exciting growth period....we expect to soon be able to introduce our diagnostic solution worldwide.” — Christopher Rumana, MD, Chairman, Entegrion, Inc.

DURHAM, NC, USA, August 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entegrion, Inc., a leading developer of innovative solutions for clinical diagnosis and management of hemostasis, has announced that the board of directors elected a new chairman following the sudden passing of John B. Mowell. With a unanimous vote, Christopher Rumana, M.D., will assume the role of chairman of Entegrion's board.

Dr. Rumana, who has been an active investor in Entegrion, joined the board in 2018 and has served on several board committees. Dr. Rumana is a board-certified neurological surgeon from Tallahassee, Florida. He served as President of Tallahassee Neurological Clinic and was the President and Chairman for Caduceus, LLC. He served as Chairman of the Division of Neurological Surgery and as the Chairman of the Medical Staff at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, and has been both a member and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Rumana currently serves on the boards of several healthcare companies, including Chairman of the Board for another international healthcare company. Dr. Rumana received both his undergraduate and medical degrees from Northwestern University.

“I am honored to assume this key leadership role on behalf of all Entegrion shareholders during this exciting growth period” said Dr. Rumana, “With the recent successes and visibility the VCM, viscoelastic coagulation monitor, has received in support of COVID-19 and neonatal patients in Europe, along with its expanding role in the animal health market, we expect to soon be able to introduce our diagnostic solution worldwide through a network of distributors and alliance partners.” Entegrion has recently been recognized as a leading innovation company in point of care coagulation testing and hemostasis management.

The board of directors also announced that Mr. Bert Valada will be assuming the role of Entegrion CEO effective August 1, 2021. Mr. Valada previously served as Entegrion's senior vice president for commercial development and has led the commercial launch of the VCM product line since 2018. He brings with him over 30 years of leadership experience in clinical diagnostics and healthcare in both large and start up businesses. “Entegrion is entering an exciting time in the company’s lifecycle,” stated Mr. Valada. “We can expect to see exponential growth from the VCM product lines through expanded alliance partners, as well as a refocus on the commercial opportunity of the Resusix product family.”

About VCM:

The Entegrion VCM is a compact, portable device that performs a viscoelastic analysis of the coagulation-fibrinolysis process utilizing glass surface activation of untreated whole blood. The wide surface area of contact between the blood and the glass inside the test cartridge accounts for the rapid initiation of clotting, eliminating the need for activating factors. VCM has been compared to ROTEM® NATEM (non-activated method), showing good-to-moderate agreement in test results between the two systems in a cohort of patients undergoing major surgery.1 By making viscoelastic measurements of the hemostasis of blood samples rapidly and accurately, the VCM system addresses the accessibility, robustness and training issues associated with large, complex, traditional systems. The VCM is CE marked and available for research use only in the United States. Contact us for more details or a demonstration at www.entegrion-vcm.com.

About Entegrion:

Entegrion is a life sciences company that is focused on improving the diagnosis and treatment of hemostasis and related transfusion needs. Based in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, Entegrion offers patented technologies designed to improve diagnostics, and overcome limitations in storage, safety, and availability of blood-derived products while preserving their functionality. Many of Entegrion’s advances in biologics and diagnostics are based on close collaborations with leading medical research institutions and the Department of Defense. Visit http://www.entegrion-vcm.com for more information.

1. Brearton C, Rushton A, Parker J, Martin H, Hodgson J. Performance Evaluation of a New Point of Care Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitoring System in Major Abdominal, Orthopaedic and Vascular Surgery. Platelets. 2020;1–8.