St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrants

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A403792

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 8/7/2021 at approximately 1220 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 104 Avenue D, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrants

ACCUSED: Hawkk Christman

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a

reported assault that occurred at 104 Avenue D in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. A

person of interest in the case, Christman, was taken into custody for two outstanding arrest warrants.

The assault is still under investigation. Hawkk was transported to the Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Unknown

COURT: Unknown

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $4000 and $200

MUG SHOT: Not available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

