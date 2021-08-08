St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrants
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A403792
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/7/2021 at approximately 1220 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 104 Avenue D, St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrants
ACCUSED: Hawkk Christman
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a
reported assault that occurred at 104 Avenue D in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. A
person of interest in the case, Christman, was taken into custody for two outstanding arrest warrants.
The assault is still under investigation. Hawkk was transported to the Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: Unknown
COURT: Unknown
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $4000 and $200
MUG SHOT: Not available
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585