Two Fueled by Verge (FbV) Motocross Athletes Head to Grand National in Ontario Canada
Wyatt Hasil and Danny Robertson are at the Amateur National Grand Championship in Walton Ontario
We are very excited to see these young superstars competing at the Nationals. Having highly talented individuals bring awareness to digital currency and blockchain technology is inspiring.”CANADA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fueled by Verge Foundation (FbV) and Verge Currency Motocross athletes, Wyatt Hasil (the newest athlete to join FbV), and Danny Robertson (Co-Founder of FbV) are in Walton Ontario for the Amateur National Grand Championship
— Mark Wittenberg, Co-Founder, Fueled by Verge
Wyatt (#50) has recently been picked up by JC Powersports South | Honda® | Yamaha® Dealer | Calgary AB who are starting to make an impact with the Moto Community in Calgary AB. Not only getting a ride, also joining Wyatt is Troy Lee Designs Official - Moto, MTB, Helmets, Gear and Protection with gear sponsorship support.
Winning an impressive 11 Alberta Provincial Championships doesn’t come easy, though Wyatt made it look easy with an impressive winning resume full of 1-1-1-1-1
With a resume full of racing history from the young age of 5 , Wyatt is starting to make waves in the motocross community and with his winning attitude on and off the track is exactly what Fueled By Verge is looking for. We are not only paying attention to professional athletes but we are following young amateur athletes who are dedicated to their respective sport. We want to support them now and in the future as they move up the ranks. The young generation is fast advancing and are the generation that will understand Digital Currency and help push awareness for Verge Currency.
Danny (#141) is from Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Although he is only 12 years old, he has an extraordinary 8 years of racing experience. He can be found training regularly, and has the potential to become a legend in the motocross world.
Danny is supported / sponsored by Blackfoot Motosports, MX4LIFE, KTM Canada, FoxRacing Canada, Pro-Action Canada, Asterisk USA, Atlas, Lamson Motorsports, Pro Circuit, Sosa Original, M7 Designs, and JDS Racing XTEAM.
Danny is one of our youngest Cryptocurrency community members who believes in security and the Verge vision, and wants to help the younger generation acknowledge cryptocurrencies by covering his bike with the Verge brand, and educating his peers about blockchain technology. He does not get any compensation for doing so, but sees it as his contribution to bringing awareness and adoption - he was the initial inspiration for the Fueled by Verge movement, and is a Co-Founder of FbV.
Livestreaming for the Walton Trans Can Amateur Grand National provided by: @FloRacing
With 20 HOURS of Amateur coverage.
About Fueled by Verge (FbV)
Fueled by Verge was started by Danny Robertson, Derek Robertson, and Mark Wittenberg, in 2018. At 9 years old, Danny wanted to bring awareness and usability to his peers in the motocross world. It has since become a worldwide movement, and foundation, to support athletes and bring awareness to their respective talents. At the same time, utilizing the Verge Currency blockchain and Currency community to further the awareness.Our mission is to build awareness of Verge Currency, as we harness the power of Bitcoin in a way that combines the speed of digital payments, but with the privacy of paying in cash.
Derek Robertson
Fueled By Verge / Verge Currency
dkr@vergecurrency.com
