Adora POS to Provide Live Domos of its Restaurant POS at the International Pizza Expo

An industry leader in restaurant POS solutions will provide live demos of its POS for restaurants at one of the world’s premier pizza expos in Las Vegas.

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Adora POS announced today that will be offering live demonstrations of its restaurant POS at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas.

“We are excited to announce that we will host live demos of our POS to restaurant owners and managers at this year’s International Pizza Expo,” said Kevin Wendland, President and spokesperson for Adora POS, a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage your restaurant business.

The company is also offering more personalized or custom demonstrations of its POS to those interested.

Adora will also have a photobooth for silly/funny pictures and will offer free swag (wireless chargers) at the event. The company will hold daily drawings of $100 Amazon giveaway gift cards for attendees who will need to register to be eligible for the drawings.

Regarding the company, Adora was created when the executives of the California-based Pizza Chain, Mountain Mikes, became frustrated after trying multiple POS systems. After years of comprehensive testing, the Adora POS was launched and is currently in its 5th year of existence.

The International Pizza Expo, which will be held August 17-19, is the largest pizza show in the world. The Pizza Expo is the annual gathering for every element of the industry. It gives attendees an opportunity to meet their current vendors and search for new suppliers; network with fellow pizzeria owners and managers who face similar challenges in different markets and learn from successful peers who give pizza-making demonstrations and offer advice on business-related topics in the seminars.

As for what Adora POS has to offer, Wendland noted that users are never too far away with Adora restaurant POS software.

“Access your POS anytime, anywhere — all you need is an internet connection,” Wendland revealed before adding, “There’s a lot on your plate: We can help with store level and chain-wide consolidated dashboards and reporting. We’ll automatically email you key metrics too.”

But that’s not all. Adora POS also helps restaurants keep track of inventory through its inventory management system. The key features of Adora POS’s Inventory Management System (https://adorapos.com/services/#inventory) give restaurants the ability to assess inventory across locations; manage multiple vendors and stay on top of inventory over time.

With Adora’s point of sale system for restaurants, Wendland pointed out that restaurants can manage perpetual inventory, as well as ideal versus actual tracking and reporting.

Wendland went on to point out that it is also offering three customizable subscription plans for its POS for restaurants. They include Core POS, starting at $59 per month; Core POS Online, starting at $74 per month, and The Kitchen Sink, with flexible pricing.

Those interested in the packages can visit Adora POS’s subscription plans page (https://adorapos.com/pricing/) on its website for in-depth details and a breakdown of each plan.

In addition, Adora POS now integrates with popular food delivery and accounting apps. The popular food delivery and accounting apps in which Adora POS integrates include:

• UberEats

• GrubHub

• DoorDash

• DoorDash Drive

• Cliq

• Compeat

• Worldpay Gift Cards

• Valutec Gift Cards

For more information, please visit https://adorapos.com/about/ and https://adorapos.com/blog/.

About Adora POS

Adora POS specializes in corporate and franchise restaurant POS. We are a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage your restaurant business. Our features include ease of operation, simple and efficient order entry, 24/7 personalized support, fully integrated online ordering, and call center and remote management access.

Contact Details:

1328 Blue Oaks Blvd

Suite 180

Roseville, CA 95678

United States