The Business Toolkit Launches Its Design Services in Canada and UK

One of the nation’s best marketing, branding, and design companies has expanded its services.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with The Business Toolkit announced today the official launch of its design services in Canada and the United Kingdom (UK).

“We are very excited about this,” said Stefan Jugmohan, CEO of The Business Toolkit, a company that specializes in transforming startups to Fortune 500 companies.

“Our specialization is our hands-on approach to guarantee our client’s vision is realized with the highest level of direct communication, satisfaction, and trustworthiness,” Jugmohan stressed.

As it relates to the launch of The Business Toolkit’s design services in Canada and the UK, Jugmohan explained that its services include logo design, logo animation (motion graphics), product packaging (labels, book covers, front and back product packaging with bar codes, and more), marketing materials, social media marketing, and web development.

As to how customers rate The Business Toolkit’s services, one customer identified as Josh A. Nash, highly recommends them.

“These guys call you and talk over what you want,” he said before adding, “They listen to your every word and give you exactly what you ask for. I had some company logos done; three different logos per company and was only charged a small fee for a perfect outcome. I am 100 percent satisfied. My business isn't finished with Toolkit. It doesn't get any better than this.”

A second customer, Lily Hachar, described The Business Toolkit’s services as excellent and recommended the company to anyone needing design work done.

“They have excellent customer service; they are very friendly and professional. And Adriel was very helpful and tentative. I highly recommend them,” Hachar said.

But they aren’t the only ones raving about The Business Toolkit’s services. A third customer identified as Sammuel Smith, also gave his approval.

“I highly recommend this company for logos,” Smith said. “They got mine not only correct on the first shot, but they blew me out of the water with how amazing it came out.”

For more information, please visit thebusinesstoolkit.com/logo-design and thebusinesstoolkit.com/web-development.

