New Frontier to auction important Old West artifacts, antique & vintage firearms Aug. 28

Winchester 1895 Deluxe takedown rifle, manufactured in 1913, deluxe two-barrel set (405WCF and 35WCF calibers). Comes with French fitted oak and leather case, period cleaning tools and box of ammunition for each caliber. Provenance: Estate of Mike Wilson.

Turn-of-the-century Native American (Plateau) gauntlets, fully beaded with images of multiple figures, including Indian chiefs and horses. Cuffs adorned with long fringe. Estimate $4,500-$7,500

Exquisitely crafted and decorated oversize horsehair bridle made at Canon City, Colo., prison. Multicolored with engraved silver conchos, silver band-keepers, and bit formed as lady’s leg. Estimate $4,000-$6,000

Legendary firearms expert and author Elmer Keith’s (1899-1984) personal special-order .45-.90-caliber Winchester Deluxe 1886 rifle, manufactured 1903.