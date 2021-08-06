“United Flight 93” Single by Caleb Bailey Featuring Wayne Taylor
In advance of the solemn remembrance of downed United Flight 93 on September 11, 2001, Caleb Bailey has released his heartfelt single, “United Flight 93.” theNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In advance of the solemn remembrance of downed United Flight 93 on September 11, 2001, Caleb Bailey has released his heartfelt single, “United Flight 93.”
“Songs have the ability to capture us in different ways at different times. And, as we approach the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Caleb Bailey’s ‘United Flight 93’ does just that, as did Alan Jackson’s ‘Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning)’ and Darryl Worley ‘Have You Forgotten?’ in 2001. From his pen to paper, Caleb Bailey’s performance of ‘United Flight 93’ sends chills through your body as he reflects on that September day in a new way of remembrance in this TIMELESS song,” says Michelle Lee, WOBL, Morning Show Host “Smoked Country Jam” “Michelle Lee On Air.”
Caleb Bailey lends his smooth lead vocals and guitar talents on the track that features Wayne Taylor from the Grammy award-winning group, Blue Highway. Other musicians on “United Flight 93” include Gaven Largent on reso guitar, producer; Caleb Cox on guitar, engineer; Jason Barie on fiddle; Jonathan Dillon and Nick Goad on mandolin; Austin Brown on bass.
“As a songwriter, I have found that sometimes a song will come to you so quickly they almost write themselves. In my experience, these are usually special songs like “United Flight 93.” The song seemed meant to be as it came together so effortlessly in the studio. Approaching the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001, my hope is ‘United Flight 93’ provides us with an avenue for reflection so that we may never forget the lives lost on that day,” said Caleb.
“United Flight 93” is now available for streaming and purchase everywhere. The song is being serviced to radio via AirPlay Direct and CDX.
“United Flight 93” is included on Caleb Bailey’s “Poplar & Pine” album, available now in CD format. The digital release is scheduled for October 1, 2021.
Learn more about Virginia native Caleb Bailey by following "Caleb Bailey Music" on YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, Instagram, and TikTok @cbbmusic4u. Media and radio contact, HopeRiverEntertainment.com.
"United Flight 93" by Caleb Bailey