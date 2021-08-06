RIDOH Recommends Closing Six Beaches for Swimming

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing one South Kingstown beach and five Newport beaches for swimming because of high bacteria levels: • YMCA Camp Fuller in South Kingstown • Fort Adams State Park Beach in Newport • Kings Park Beach in Newport • Gooseberry Beach in Newport • Hazard's Beach in Newport • Spouting Rock Beach in Newport

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).